How to watch Kentucky vs Purdue NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Purdue's women hit the road for the second consecutive outing on Tuesday night as they gear up for their first ranked test of the campaign, a showdown with No. 23/20 Kentucky inside the Historic Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.

The Boilermakers currently own a 2-1 edge in the all-time series, having claimed back-to-back victories over the Wildcats in the 1999–00 and 2000–01 seasons. Kentucky finally broke through last year, earning its first win in the matchup during a trip to Mackey Arena.

This meeting also brings a familiar face back into Purdue’s orbit. Kentucky associate head coach Lindsey Hicks, a proud Boilermaker alum, played 126 games for Purdue from 2001–04. During her tenure she helped guide the program to three Big Ten crowns, four NCAA Tournament appearances and a memorable run to the 2001 National Championship Game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky vs Purdue NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky vs Purdue: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats will face off against the Boilermakers in an exciting NCAAW game on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Historic Memorial Coliseum in Kentucky.

Date Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Historic Memorial Coliseum Location Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky vs Purdue on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Kentucky and Purdue live on SEC Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Kentucky vs Purdue team news & key performers

Kentucky Wildcats team news

Kentucky kept its momentum rolling with two dominant wins this past week, a 90-30 blowout of USC Upstate inside Memorial Coliseum followed by a commanding 76-44 road triumph over Juli Fulks' Marshall squad in Huntington. Now comes the true litmus test. The Wildcats step up in class with their first Power Five challenges of the season, hosting Purdue (2-1) on Tuesday before trekking to No. 21 Louisville on Saturday. Both clashes should reveal plenty about where this team stands heading into a marquee Thanksgiving Week showdown against No. 9 Maryland in Puerto Rico.

Marshall tried to disrupt Clara Strack by throwing bodies at her and forcing her into uncomfortable spots, the junior center committed five turnovers and picked up three fouls in 26 minutes, but she still powered her way to a third straight double-double and her fourth of the year, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and a bit of everything else on the stat sheet. Senior forwards Amelia Hassett and Jordan Obi continue to deliver both production and flair, giving Kentucky reliable frontcourt firepower on a nightly basis.

Meanwhile, Tonie Morgan remains the engine that keeps the Wildcats humming. The star point guard leads the entire nation in assists per game at 9.8, orchestrating the offense with masterful precision. She matched a program record with 16 dimes against USC Upstate and followed it up with 11 more versus Marshall, underscoring just how instrumental she has become to Kentucky's early-season surge.

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Hila Karsh has opened her freshman campaign on fire, cracking double digits in all three outings and pouring in an average of 18 points while knocking down a blistering 61.3% of her shots. The Rishon LeZion product sits fourth nationally in freshman scoring and leads all first-year players in the Big Ten.

She's also proving to be more than just a scorer. Karsh is pulling down 5.0 rebounds per game, the seventh-best mark among conference freshmen, and her 2.3 assists per contest place her in a tie for sixth in that group. She’s one of only six Big Ten players averaging at least 18 points, five boards, and two assists so far, and the lone freshman to reach that benchmark.

Kiki Smith isn't far behind, sitting second on the squad with 15.3 points per night while already drilling a team-best eight triples. Her 2.7 made threes per game rank fifth in the conference and showcase her growing reputation as a perimeter threat.

Tara Daye rounds out Purdue's trio of double-figure scorers with 10.3 points per game after dropping a career-high 13 at Purdue Fort Wayne last week. She currently leads the Boilermakers on the glass with 6.0 rebounds per outing. Daye looks like a player transformed, off to the most impressive start of her career after averaging just 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds across her first three seasons in West Lafayette.