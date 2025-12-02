How to watch Kentucky vs North Carolina NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

College basketball’s ACC/SEC Challenge brings plenty of marquee matchups, and one of the biggest showdowns on Tuesday night takes center stage inside Rupp Arena, where the North Carolina Tar Heels square off with the Kentucky Wildcats.

It’s a full-blown clash of blue bloods, with both teams sitting comfortably inside the top 25, North Carolina at No. 16 and Kentucky not far behind at No. 18.

The Tar Heels have opened the year on the front foot, rolling to a 6-1 record and earning that No. 16 AP ranking. Their lone blemish came against Michigan State, where UNC couldn’t close the gap and ultimately fell by 16.

Kentucky, meanwhile, has turned Rupp Arena into a fortress. The Wildcats are perfect at home so far, sporting a 5-0 record in Lexington. Their most recent outing in front of their home crowd was nothing short of a beatdown, a 50-point demolition of Tennessee Tech in which they hit the century mark with 104 points while knocking down 59.1% of their shots from the field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs North Carolina NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky vs North Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats will face off against the Tar Heels in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

Date Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, KY

How to watch Kentucky vs North Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and Tar Heels live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Kentucky vs North Carolina team news & key performers

Kentucky Wildcats team news

Kentucky arrives riding a two-game heater and once again looking the part of a top-tier squad. The Wildcats sit 17th in offensive efficiency per KenPom and have played unselfish, team-first basketball, five players averaging double digits, none needing to dominate the ball. Their depth at guard separates them: Denzel Aberdeen, Collin Chandler, and Otega Oweh can all go get a basket when momentum stalls.

On the defensive side, Kentucky has been nothing short of suffocating. The Wildcats sit 12th in defensive efficiency and are top five in both opponent field-goal percentage and opponent three-point percentage. Seven-footer Malachi Moreno is the anchor, with his rim protection altering everything opponents want to do near the paint.

Kentucky's only blemishes came when the perimeter defense faltered, Louisville drilled 13 threes, and Michigan State shot 50% from beyond the arc. If the Wildcats stay disciplined outside, they're a nightmare to beat.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

North Carolina heads into this matchup licking its wounds after a frustrating loss to Michigan State, a game where the Tar Heels simply couldn't buy a bucket from deep, finishing at an ice-cold 17.4% from three. If they want any shot at knocking off a polished Kentucky side, the long-range shooting must take a dramatic step forward. According to KenPom, UNC still sits 42nd nationally in offensive efficiency, showing flashes of quality but also stretches of inconsistency.

The brightest star in Chapel Hill so far has been Caleb Wilson, who’s looked every bit like a future superstar with 19.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He’s a walking highlight reel and the focal point of everything UNC does. Henri Veesaar, the transfer from Arizona, has been a major boost as well, posting 15.9 points and 8.3 boards while giving the Tar Heels a physical presence down low.

The backcourt, however, remains an area of concern. Seth Trimble was in rhythm before going down with injury, and since then Luka Bogavac has largely been the lone steady option, contributing 12 points and 3.4 assists per contest. Beyond him, guard production has been a roller coaster.