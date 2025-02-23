How to watch today's Kentucky vs LSU NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky versus LSU NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Sunday's SEC clash will showcase a high-stakes showdown as the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (21-4) welcome the No. 7 LSU Tigers (26-2) to Memorial Coliseum.

The Wildcats are coming off a solid 73-65 win over Missouri, powered by a standout performance from Clara Strack, who dominated with 22 points, 12 boards, and a pair of blocks. Georgia Amoore chipped in 19 points and dished out five assists to help seal the victory. Meanwhile, LSU cruised past Georgia 79-63, with Flau’jae Johnson leading the charge, dropping 21 points and snagging three steals.

Under the leadership of Kim Mulkey, the Tigers remain one of the elite squads in the nation, aiming to strengthen their grip on a top-four spot in the SEC standings. A big road win over Kentucky could go a long way toward securing a prime seed for the upcoming SEC Tournament.

On the flip side, the Wildcats are determined to climb higher in the conference rankings. Knocking off LSU would be a huge statement win, potentially boosting their chances of snagging a double-bye slot in the SEC Tournament set for March 5-9. With Senior Night and a packed house behind them, the Wildcats will be eager to give stars like Georgia Amoore and Dazia Lawrence a proper send-off in their final home appearance.

Kentucky vs LSU: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and the Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky.

Date Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Memorial Coliseum Location Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Both Amoore and Lawrence have been pivotal to Kentucky’s success under new head coach Kenny Brooks. Amoore has orchestrated the offense with poise, while Lawrence has added firepower from beyond the arc, providing a reliable scoring punch from the backcourt. Expect both seniors to leave it all on the court in front of the Big Blue Nation.

LSU Tigers news & key performers

As for LSU, their scoring prowess is unmatched, outpacing opponents by an average of 22.1 points per game. The Tigers rank fifth nationally in scoring, averaging 86.1 points per outing while conceding 64.0 (172nd in college basketball). Flau'jae Johnson remains their go-to scorer, ranking 27th in the nation with 19.5 points per game, and will be a key player to watch in this pivotal conference showdown.