How to watch today's Kentucky vs Auburn NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Auburn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Top-ranked Auburn (26-2) hits the road again on Saturday for a high-stakes top-25 showdown against No. 17 Kentucky (19-9).

The Tigers have been an offensive powerhouse, outscoring opponents by an average of 16.7 points per game. Auburn pours in 85.1 points per contest—good for fifth in the nation—while surrendering 68.4 points, ranking 75th in scoring defense. That dominance has translated to a staggering +467 scoring differential on the season.

Auburn also controls the glass, winning the rebounding battle by an average margin of 6.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, Kentucky boasts a +250 scoring differential, thanks to an explosive offense that ranks third in the country at 85.6 points per game. However, defensive struggles have been a glaring issue, as the Wildcats allow 76.6 points per contest—placing them 310th nationally. On the boards, Kentucky holds a slimmer edge, outrebounding opponents by 2.7 per game.

History has not been kind to Auburn at Rupp Arena. The Tigers haven't won in Lexington since 1988, with Kentucky claiming victory in 31 of the last 33 meetings on its home floor. Could this be the year the streak finally ends? Auburn enters as a slight road favorite and has a golden opportunity to solidify its grip on the SEC regular-season title.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky vs Auburn NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky vs Auburn: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and the Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky vs Auburn on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Auburn Tigers on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kentucky vs Auburn play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Otega Oweh leads the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game while also contributing 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per outing.

On the boards, Amari Williams is Kentucky’s top rebounder with 8.6 per game, while Lamont Butler runs the show as the primary playmaker, dishing out 4.7 assists per contest.

From deep, Jaxson Robinson is the Wildcats’ most prolific shooter, knocking down 2.6 triples per game.

Defensively, Butler is a menace in the passing lanes, collecting 1.8 steals per game, while Williams provides interior resistance with 1.3 blocks per contest.

Auburn Tigers news & key performers

Johni Broome has been the engine for the Tigers, leading the team in scoring (18.8 PPG), rebounding (11.0 RPG), and assists (3.4 APG).

From beyond the arc, Miles Kelly is Auburn’s deadliest threat, drilling 2.1 three-pointers per game.

Defensively, Chad Baker-Mazara and Broome set the tone. Baker-Mazara leads the squad in steals with 1.2 per contest, while Broome is a dominant rim protector, swatting 2.5 shots per game.