How to watch today's Kentucky vs Arkansas NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

One of the most eagerly awaited matchups of the 2024-25 season is set for Saturday as John Calipari makes his return to Rupp Arena to lead Arkansas against No. 12 Kentucky. This contest marks the only scheduled showdown between these teams this season.

After a 15-year tenure with the Wildcats, Calipari took the reins at Arkansas this offseason. However, his inaugural year with the Razorbacks has been a tough initiation, as they’ve stumbled to a 1-6 start in SEC play, with their lone victory coming against Georgia.

Meanwhile, under the guidance of first-year head coach Mark Pope, Kentucky has started their conference campaign with a 4-3 record. The Wildcats are riding high after a road victory over No. 8 Tennessee, fueled by Koby Brea' steam-high 18 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky vs Arkansas NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky vs Arkansas: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and Razorbacks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky vs Arkansas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and Razorbacks on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Kentucky vs Arkansas play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Kentucky boasts five players scoring over 10 points per game, led by Otega Oweh, who is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and shooting 50.0% from the field. Oweh contributed 14 points in the win over Tennessee and has hit a season-high of 21 points five times this year, scoring in double figures every game.

Lamont Butler, a San Diego State transfer, ranks second on the team with 13.2 points per game, adding 2.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals, while shooting 51.3%. Butler has made a name for himself as one of the premier transfers in the nation, offering Kentucky a significant two-way boost. His defensive prowess and scoring efficiency have been pivotal, but he may miss the game due to injury, as noted by Coach Mark Pope. Additionally, Andrew Carr is also questionable for the matchup.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

Adou Thiero has emerged as the cornerstone for Arkansas this season, averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, while hitting 57.2% of his shots, ranking 33rd nationally. The 6-foot-8 wing is recognized as one of the top two-way players in college basketball, having scored double figures in all but three games. His season-best stands at 26 points, achieved against Illinois and UTSA. To keep Kentucky in the fight, Thiero needs to maintain his consistent scoring touch.

Boogie Fland is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 15.1 points, along with 5.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. D.J. Wagner, contributing 10.2 points per game, has been a vital cog in the Razorbacks' offense. Both Thiero and Wagner transferred from Kentucky to stay under Calipari's tutelage, enduring a rollercoaster season so far. Meanwhile, Johnell Davis, who joined from FAU, is chipping in 8.9 points per game after averaging 18.2 points last season.