How to watch today's Kent State vs Central Michigan NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Kent State Golden Flashes are all set to meet the Central Michigan Chippewas come Wednesday in a highly anticipated NCAAF clash.

The Golden Flashes have a good home record (3-1), which has played a crucial role in their 4-6 overall and 3-3 conference record so far. In their previous fixture, they outwitted Akron Zips (42-35) in an away game, thus earning their maiden on the road win. Hence, when the take the pitch at the Dix Stadium against a better-positioned Chippewas, they will be eager to show grit and determination to execute their plans and fetch a victory out if this encounter.

The Chippewas are second in the MAC table right now, with six wins and four losses in their 10 games. Like the Golden Flashes, they too secured a win in their last game against the Buffalo Bulls (38-19), but their away form might be a thing of concern for the think-tank, as they have secured only two wins on the road, losing the other four. They will hope to implement their strategy minutely against the Golden Flashes and secure a third away win of the campaign.

Kent State vs Central Michigan: Date & kick-off time

The Kent State vs Central Michigan game will be played on November 19 at the Stadium.

Date November 19, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue Dix Stadium Location Kent, Ohio

How to watch Kent State vs Central Michigan on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN U

: ESPN U Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Kent State vs Central Michigan Team News

Kent State Team News

Kent State will miss quarterback CJ Montes, offensive guard Cecil Wilson, running back Anthony Jeffery, wide receiver Ali Fisher and defensive lineman Garrett Dial, who are all out with undisclosed injuries. Running back Jahzae Kimbrough (undisclosed injury) is the only player questionable for this game.

Central Michigan Team News

For Centrak Michigan, quarterback Angel Flores and defensive lineman Kade Kostus are listed as questionables. However, players like offensive guards Matthew Nehf, Triston Pierre, and John Iannuzzi, linebacker Mckeegan Ferguson, quarterback Jadyn Glasser and tight end Rory Callahan are sidelined for this game.