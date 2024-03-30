Kansas City Current vs Angel City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kansas City Current are eyeing their third straight National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) win as they play host to Angel City FC at the CPKC Stadium on Saturday.

Vlatko Andonovski's side bagged a 2-1 victory over San Diego Wave last weekend, while Becky Tweed's side opened their account with a 1-1 draw with Orlando Pride the last time out.

Kansas City Current vs Angel City FC kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT Venue: CPKC Stadium

The NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Angel City FC will be played at the CPKC Stadium Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT on Saturday, March 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Seattle Reign is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, ESPN, Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial) and Sling Orange.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current team news

Desiree Scott, Hanna Glas, and Mallory Weber - all of whom were on the club's season-ending injury (SEI) list last year, remain on the list in 2024.

Brazilian sensation Debinha sustained a hamstring injury in the season's opening 5-4 win over Portland Thorns and is set to miss three weeks of NWSL action.

Michelle Cooper and Nichelle Prince are also nursing injuries.

Kansas City Current possible XI: Franch; Wheeler, Ball, Robinson, Rodriguez; LaBonta, Hutton; Spaanstra, DiBernardo, Chawinga; Bia Zanerratto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Franch, Silkowitz, Hisey Defenders: Steigleder, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Robinson, Lauren Midfielders: LaBonta, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Lavogez Forwards: Chawinga, Bia Zaneratto, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra

Angel City FC team news

Forward Jun Endo suffered a left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the club’s preseason training camp in Melbourne and has been placed on the SEI list.

Meanwhile, USWNT legend Christen Press posted an incredibly promising injury update on social media after nearly two years on the sideline with an ACL injury.

Besides, attacking midfielder Rocky Rodriguez and right-back Gisele Thompson are set to miss the tie due to concussion protocol and a lower leg injury respectively.

Angel City FC possible XI: Anderson; Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola; Dougherty Howard, Henry, Fuller; A. Thompson, Bright, Emslie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Nielsen, Vignola, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Henry, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, A. Thompson, Bright, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Kansas City Current and Angel City FC across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 1, 2023 Kansas City Current 0-1 Angel City NWSL May 7, 2023 Angel City 3-2 Kansas City Current NWSL August 19, 2022 Kansas City Current 1-1 Angel City NWSL May 21, 2022 Angel City 1-0 Kansas City Current NWSL

