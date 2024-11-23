How to watch today's Kayserispor vs Fenerbahce Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Turkish Super Lig match between Kayserispor and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce trail current Super Lig leaders Galatasaray by five points when they take on Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadyumu on Saturday.

Fener, who last picked up a 4-0 league win over Sivasspor and defeated Zenit 2-1 in a club friendly during the international break, are unbeaten in the five league games following the 3-1 defeat against Galatarasay in September.c

Although Kayserispor are also on a five-game unbeaten run in Super Lig, the hosts only rose as far as 12th spot on the standings table following their 2-1 win against Kasimpasa in game week 12.

Kayserispor vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu

The Turkish Super Lig match between Kayserispor and Fenerbahce will be played at Kadir Has Stadyumu in Kayseri, Turkey.

It will kick off at 5 am PT / 8 am ET on Saturday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Kayserispor team news

Joseph Attamah will be suspended as a result of the two yellow cards the defender picked up in the Kasimpasa win, while Majid Hosseini and Anthony Uzodimma will miss out with foot and knee injuries respectively.

Duckens Nazon and Miguel Cardoso will lead the line of attack.

Fenerbahce team news

While Jayden Oosterwolde is set to be out of action for about five months due to an ACL injury sustained, fellow defender Caglar Soyuncu remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

Youssef En-Nesyri and skipper Edin Dzeko will form the front pair.

