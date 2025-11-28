How to watch today's Kansas vs Utah NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Kansas Jayhawks will be hosting the No.13 Utah Utes in what is expected to be an enthralling Big 12 showdown.

The Jayhawks have been a bit derailed this season, losing five of their 11 clashes and performing poorly in the conference too (3-5). They head into this game on the back of two losses against Iowa State (38-14) and Arizona (24-20). However, the only positive they will have in mind when they take the pitch on Friday is their dominating 4-2 home record.

The Utes are in tremendous form this season, having won nine of their 11 games. They have a 6-2 record in the conference and have performed exceptionally well in the away games, winning four of the five. They enter this fixture on the back of four successive wins, including three dominating displays against Colorado (53-7), Cincinnati (45-14) and Baylor (55-28). While they experienced a cagey affair against Kansas State (51-47) in their latest outing, the victory margin is not expected to affect their confidence against the Jayhawks.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Kansas vs Utah: Date & kick-off time

The Kansas vs Utah game will be played on November 28 at the Stadium.

Date November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 PM ET / 09:00 AM PT Venue David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Location Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch Kansas vs Utah on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend NordVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025. You can also try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kansas vs Utah Team News

Kansas Team News

The Jayhawks will miss four key players for this tie, namely, defensive lineman Gage Keys, running back Justin Thurman, and tight ends Carson Bruhn and DeShawn Hanika (leg injury since October). Cornerback Jalen Todd is listed as a questionable candidate.

Utah Team News

The Utes don't have any probables and questionables but have four casualties in the form of wide receivers Ryan Davis and Daidren Zipperer, cornerback John Randle Jr., and tight end Hunter Andrews.