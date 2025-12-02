How to watch Kansas vs UConn NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A massive college hoops showdown is set for Tuesday, December 2nd, as the No. 5 UConn Huskies roll into Lawrence, Kansas, for a marquee clash with the No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks at the always-raucous Allen Fieldhouse.

It's one of three top-25 duels on the night, and you could easily argue it’s the crown jewel of the entire lineup.

Both squads head into this matchup fresh off victories against ranked opponents. Kansas took down Tennessee nearly a week ago, while UConn handled business against Illinois this past Friday. The Huskies have looked like the steadier, more polished group through the early part of the season, but counting out Kansas, especially at home, would be a serious mistake.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs UConn NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kansas vs UConn: Date and tip-off time

The Jayhawks will face off against the Huskies in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS.

Date Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Allen Fieldhouse Location Lawrence, KS

How to watch Kansas vs UConn on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas and UConn live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Kansas vs UConn team news & key performers

Kansas Jayhawks team news

Kansas, meanwhile, has put together a strong start of its own, with both setbacks coming against ranked opponents. The Jayhawks opened 3-1, dropping only their matchup with North Carolina while beating Green Bay, Texas A&M-CC and Princeton, before taking another loss to Duke. Since then, they've found their rhythm again with a trio of wins over Notre Dame, Syracuse and Tennessee to sit at 6-2 through eight games.

Against Tennessee last Wednesday, Kansas dug itself a 41-34 halftime hole but came roaring back after the break, ripping off a 47-35 second-half surge to secure a gritty 81-76 comeback victory. Melvin Council led the charge with 17 points, six rebounds and four dimes, while Elmarko Jackson matched him with 17 points and four boards. Tre White chipped in 14 points and six rebounds, and Flory Bidunga delivered 13 points, seven boards and a pair of assists to round out a well-balanced effort.

UConn Huskies team news

UConn has come out of the gates looking sharp this season, with just a single misstep on an otherwise impressive résumé. The Huskies opened the campaign with four straight victories, knocking off New Haven, UMass Lowell, Columbia and BYU, before slipping in a tight four-point loss to Arizona. Since then, they've steadied the ship again with back-to-back wins over Bryant and Illinois, pushing their overall mark to 6-1 through seven contests.

In Friday's showdown with Illinois, UConn set the tone early, heading into the break with a comfortable 43-32 cushion. The Huskies never really took their foot off the gas, tacking on another 31 points en route to a convincing 74-61 triumph. Solo Ball paced the squad with 15 points and five boards, while Malachi Smith stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, nine assists and two rebounds. Alex Karaban also delivered a strong all-around showing, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes of action.