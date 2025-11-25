How to watch Kansas vs Syracuse NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Kansas Jayhawks head into a Tuesday afternoon showdown with Syracuse in the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas, looking to build on Monday's win over Notre Dame. KU sits at 4-2, while the Orange roll in after falling to Houston.

Both sides are missing their headline stars, which levels the playing field and sets the stage for a wide-open contest.

Kansas vs Syracuse: Date and tip-off time

The Jayhawks will face off against the Orange in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 24, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Tuesday, November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

Kansas vs Syracuse team news & key performers

Kansas Jayhawks team news

Kansas will once again be without Darryn Peterson because of a hamstring issue, and Syracuse is missing standout forward Donnie Freeman, who is dealing with a lower-body concern.

Without Peterson, KU's half-court sets have occasionally hit a wall, and Tuesday will be another stiff exam. Syracuse forces turnovers better than anyone in the country and, per KenPom, guards both the paint and the perimeter with real discipline. The Orange did push Houston to overtime on Monday, but this is still only their second Power Four opponent of the year.

On the other end, KU's big men Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller must again hold the fort around the rim. Syracuse leans heavily on scoring inside the arc, and this game will likely hinge on two things: Kansas protecting the ball and keeping the Orange from feasting in the lane. Bidunga and Tiller were outstanding in that department on Monday, and the Jayhawks need a repeat performance.

Monday was a breakout night for Bryson Tiller, who delivered a career-best 17 points and pulled down nine boards. He has flashed his potential in stretches this season, but consistency has been the missing piece. His growing chemistry with Bidunga finally looked real against Notre Dame, and KU will hope that connection carries over into Tuesday.

Syracuse Orange team news

Even without Donnie Freeman, Syracuse went punch for punch with Houston in what felt like the first real measuring stick of Adrian Autry's crucial third season. The Orange (4-1, ACC) eventually fell 78-74 in overtime to the third-ranked Cougars (6-0, Big 12), taking their first loss of the campaign. It was the sort of defeat you can learn from, yet it also extends a frustrating pattern. Syracuse still has not snagged a Quad 1 victory since Autry's debut year in charge.

The Orange clawed back from 11 points down and tied things up with the shot clock turned off in regulation. Naithan George tried to slip a feed to William Kyle III for what would have been the winner at the rim, but Houston snuffed it out with a clean block that sent the contest into extra time.

Overtime opened with both teams trading blows, but then Emanuel Sharp took over. The Cougars guard rattled off five straight points to hand Houston a 74-69 cushion.

As they had all afternoon, the Orange refused to fold. They trimmed the gap to 76-74 with just over half a minute left, only for Milos Uzan to draw a foul and calmly sink both free throws. With the clock bleeding out, George had to launch a deep three that never found the mark, sealing a hard-fought but stinging Syracuse setback.