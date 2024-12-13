How to watch Kansas vs NC State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs NC State NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Kansas Jayhawks are ready to face off against the NC State Wolfpack to start a highly anticipated NCAAM battle on December 14, 2024, at 3:15 pm ET/12:15 pm PT.

Kansas scores more than NC State, averaging 78.80 points for each game to NC State's 74.70.

The Jayhawks' attack is also better; they shoot 49.10% coming from the field, while the Wolfpack only shoots 46.60%.

Kansas still has a slight edge on the boards, getting 33.10 rebounds each game to NC State's 31.50.

Kansas Jayhawks vs NC State Wolfpack: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the NC State Wolfpack in an electrifying NCAAM action on December 14, 2024, at 3:15 pm ET/12:15 pm PT, at Allen Fieldhouse, in Lawrence, Kansas.

Date December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:15 pm ET/12:15 pm PT Venue Allen Fieldhouse Location Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs NC State Wolfpack on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks and the NC State Wolfpack live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kansas Jayhawks vs NC State Wolfpack play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kansas Jayhawks team news

Hunter Dickinson averages 15.0 points per game on an amazing 54.4% shooting and 9.6 rebounds each game.

Dajuan Harris gives out 5.9 assists per game and stays in charge by committing only 1.4 turnovers during 30.3 minutes.

NC State Wolfpack team news

Marcus Hill continues to be a reliable scorer, scoring 13.0 points each game on average by hitting 53.3% of the time and making 63.6% of his free throws.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield grabs 5.5 boards per game, with 2.4 coming from offense and 3.1 coming from defense.

Michael O'Connell consistently makes moves with 4.1 assists for each game and a low turnover rate of just 1.0 during 28.7 minutes of activity.

Kansas Jayhawks and NC State Wolfpack head-to-head record

NC State and Kansas have faced each other twice, with Kansas winning both times by scores of 80–74 on the 23rd of November 2022 and 60–57 on the 23rd of March 2012.

Because of these wins, Kansas has shown that it can beat NC State in close games. Kansas is expected to keep winning because they have been performing well lately, with players such as Hunter Dickinson guiding the way. But NC State has kept games close, especially the 2012 meeting.

To beat the Jayhawks, they will need players such as Marcus Hill along with Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to help them get the ball back and score quickly. The game will likely be very close, but Kansas has a small edge because they score more and use their time better

Date Results Nov 23, 2022 Kansas 80-74 NC State Mar 23, 2012 Kansas 60-57 NC State

