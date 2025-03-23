How to watch today's Kansas State vs Kentucky NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas State vs Kentucky NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 5 Kansas State (27-7) aims to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA Tournament as it squares off against No. 4 Kentucky (23-7) on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas State vs Kentucky NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State vs Kentucky: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and Kentucky will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Memorial Coliseum Location Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

How to watch Kansas State vs Kentucky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and the Kentucky on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Kansas State Wildcats team news & key performers

Kansas State boasts a battle-tested core, with Ayoka Lee, Sundell, and Jaelyn Glenn combining for over 400 career starts. Lee, the program's all-time leader in points, rebounds, and blocks, provides a dominant inside presence, averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Though she missed time with a fractured foot, Kansas State has been nearly unstoppable with her in the lineup, posting an 18-1 record when she plays.

Sundell, a playmaking engine, ranks second in program history in assists while contributing 13.6 points per game. On the perimeter, Temira Poindexter adds another scoring punch, averaging 12.5 points per contest and knocking down 81 threes at a 41% clip this season.

Kansas State boasts one of the most potent offenses in the country, entering the tournament averaging 79.8 points per game. The Wildcats rank in the top 20 nationally in three-pointers per game (8.9), assists (17.7), and field-goal percentage (.464), routinely overwhelming opponents by an average margin of 20.7 points.

Kentucky Wildcats news & key performers

Kentucky has outscored its opponents by 389 points this season, boasting a +13.0 scoring margin per game. The Wildcats are averaging 75.8 points per contest, ranking 36th nationally, while holding opponents to 62.8 points per game, placing them 129th in the country.

Kentucky's offense operates at a high tempo, producing 17.8 more points per game than Kansas State allows. Beyond the arc, the Wildcats knock down 8.1 three-pointers per game—28th in the nation—outpacing their opponents by 3.2 triples per contest. They convert 32.1% of their shots from deep (136th in the country), while limiting opponents to just 26.3% from beyond the arc.