How to watch Kansas State vs California NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Kansas State (2-0) continues its season-opening four-game home stretch with a Thursday night showdown against California (3-0) at Bramlage Coliseum — the second act of a men's basketball doubleheader.

The Golden Bears come in riding a wave of early-season momentum after a dominant 93-65 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Monday, a game they controlled from tip-off to the final buzzer. Dai Dai Ames led the charge with 24 points on an efficient 7-of-14 shooting performance, including a blistering 6-of-7 from three-point range. Meanwhile, Justin Pippen flirted with a triple-double, posting 14 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the win.

Historically, the Wildcats have had the upper hand in this matchup, holding a 7-1 all-time advantage over Cal. K-State has also won the last two meetings, including a 63-54 triumph at Haas Pavilion on November 11, 2022. The only previous contest played in Manhattan came back in December 2007 — an 82-75 win for the Wildcats.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas State vs California NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State vs California: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats will face off against the Golden Bears in an exciting NCAAM game on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

Date Thursday, November 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, Ala.

How to watch Kansas State vs California on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Kansas State Wildcats and California Golden Bears live on CBSSN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Kansas State vs California team news & key performers

Kansas State Wildcats team news

On the offensive end, Kansas State has been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 95.5 points per contest — good for 46th in the nation. Defensively, though, they’ve had some leaky moments, conceding 67.5 points per game (124th). The Wildcats have been remarkably efficient shooting the ball, hitting 55.8% from the field (17th) and a blistering 56% from deep, which leads the country. However, their free-throw accuracy leaves something to be desired at 67.4% (252nd). They pull down 39 boards per game (174th), hand out 23 assists per outing (14th), and are a bit careless with the ball, turning it over 17 times a game (332nd).

PJ Haggerty has been the driving force for Kansas State, averaging 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists. Abdi Bashir Jr. chips in 15.5 points per game, while Nate Johnson contributes another 15.5 points along with 8 rebounds.

California Golden Bears team news

Meanwhile, California has been solid offensively, posting 85.7 points per game — 119th nationally — while giving up just 64 points per contest on defense (84th). The Golden Bears are hitting 45.6% of their shots from the field (193rd) but have struggled from long range, connecting on just 28.4% of their three-point attempts (287th). They’ve been far more reliable at the charity stripe, shooting 81.4% (22nd), and are pulling in 41.7 rebounds per game (119th). California averages 16 assists per game (151st) and takes good care of the ball with only 10.7 turnovers (95th).

Dai Dai Ames leads the charge for the Bears, pouring in 21.7 points and dishing out 3 assists per game. John Camden adds 16.7 points and 4.7 boards, while Justin Pippen provides 14.3 points and 7 rebounds per outing.