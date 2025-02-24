How to watch today's Kansas State vs Baylor NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas State vs Baylor NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Kansas State Wildcats (25-4) look to defend their perfect home record when they take on the Baylor Bears (24-5) on Monday, February 24, 2025, with tip-off set for 7:00 pm ET. The Wildcats have been dominant in their own building, winning 13 straight at home and boasting an impressive 17-0 mark on their home floor.

Kansas State has been a force in decisive games, posting a 23-4 record in contests decided by double digits. The Wildcats have been highly efficient on offense, knocking down 49.5% of their shots from the field, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting clip Baylor has allowed to its opponents.

On the other hand, Baylor has been a powerhouse in conference play, with a 14-2 record against Big 12 opponents. The Bears have excelled in blowout wins, going 20-2 in games decided by at least 10 points. Their offense has been sharp, shooting 45.9% from the floor, which is 10.5 percentage points better than the 35.4% field goal percentage Kansas State has allowed this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Baylor Bears NCAA Women's Basketball game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Baylor Bears: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Baylor Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

Date Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Bramlage Coliseum Location Manhattan, Kansas

How to watch Kansas State Wildcats vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Baylor Bears on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kansas State Wildcats vs Baylor Bears play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kansas State Wildcats team news & key performers

The Wildcats have been lighting it up from beyond the arc, making 10 or more three-pointers in five consecutive games (Dec. 1-18)—a first in program history. The trio of Taryn Sides (74), Temira Poindexter (72), and Jaelyn Glenn (60) has made history as the fourth set of K-State teammates—and the first since 2012-13—to each hit 50 or more three-pointers in a season.

Kansas State also has strong playmakers, featuring four players with 50+ assists this season: Serena Sundell (211), Gabby Gregory (110), Glenn (88), and Sides (87). If Poindexter (49) dishes out one more assist, this would mark just the fourth time in program history that five or more players have recorded at least 50 assists in a season.

Baylor Bears news & key performers

For Baylor, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been a dominant presence, averaging 14.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Bella Fontleroy has been red-hot, putting up 11.9 points per contest over her last 10 outings. The Bears boast a balanced scoring attack, with five active players averaging double digits, led by Littlepage-Buggs, Aaronette Vonleh, and Sarah Andrews.

Vonleh has been efficient in the paint, averaging 13.3 points on a stellar 59.2% shooting percentage, while also grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game. She made her presence felt against Iowa State, finishing with 11 points and six boards.