How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Baltimore Orioles (3-4) hit the road Friday to open a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals (2-4), with both clubs looking to snap early-season skids. Each team enters on a two-game losing streak.
Baltimore’s start has been marked by inconsistency, alternating wins and losses through their first six games before dropping their most recent contest. Competing in a stacked AL East, the Orioles will need to find rhythm at the plate to stay in the postseason hunt for a third straight year.
Kansas City, meanwhile, is off to a sluggish start after surprising many last season by grabbing a playoff berth for the first time since 2015. With four losses in their first six outings, the Royals are aiming to get back on track and secure their first series victory of 2025.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals vs. the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: FDSKC and MASN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time
The Kansas City Royals will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Date
Friday, April 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
Venue
Kauffman Stadium
Location
Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players
Kansas City Royals team news
Maikel Garcia has been a bright spot for Kansas City, leading the team with a .353 average and two home runs. He enters Friday riding a five-game hitting streak and ranks sixth in the league in slugging. Jonathan India is also heating up, batting .400 over his last five appearances with a pair of doubles. Vinnie Pasquantino has driven in a team-best four RBI, while Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .240 with two doubles.
Seth Lugo is set to make his second start of the season for the Royals. The right-hander surrendered three earned runs over five innings in a 4-3 win against Cleveland last time out. In three career outings against Baltimore, Lugo holds a 3.86 ERA.
Baltimore Orioles team news
For the Orioles, Cedric Mullins has been the early offensive catalyst, leading the team in both homers (3) and RBI (11), ranking second in the majors in the latter category. Jordan Westburg has matched Mullins with three home runs, while Adley Rutschman and Tyler O'Neill have chipped in with timely hits, both batting above .250 with extra-base power.
Dean Kremer will take the hill for Baltimore in his second outing of the year. He gave up five earned runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 9-5 win over Toronto in his debut. Kremer owns a 1-1 record and 3.94 ERA in three career starts versus Kansas City.
Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
10/03/24
MLB
Baltimore Orioles
Kansas City Royals
1-2
10/02/24
MLB
Baltimore Orioles
Kansas City Royals
0-1
04/21/24
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Baltimore Orioles
0-5
04/21/24
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Baltimore Orioles
7-9
04/20/24
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Baltimore Orioles
9-4