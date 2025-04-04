+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Baltimore Orioles (3-4) hit the road Friday to open a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals (2-4), with both clubs looking to snap early-season skids. Each team enters on a two-game losing streak.

Baltimore’s start has been marked by inconsistency, alternating wins and losses through their first six games before dropping their most recent contest. Competing in a stacked AL East, the Orioles will need to find rhythm at the plate to stay in the postseason hunt for a third straight year.

Kansas City, meanwhile, is off to a sluggish start after surprising many last season by grabbing a playoff berth for the first time since 2015. With four losses in their first six outings, the Royals are aiming to get back on track and secure their first series victory of 2025.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals vs. the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: FDSKC and MASN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date

Friday, April 4, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT

Venue

Kauffman Stadium

Location

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players

Kansas City Royals team news

Maikel Garcia has been a bright spot for Kansas City, leading the team with a .353 average and two home runs. He enters Friday riding a five-game hitting streak and ranks sixth in the league in slugging. Jonathan India is also heating up, batting .400 over his last five appearances with a pair of doubles. Vinnie Pasquantino has driven in a team-best four RBI, while Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .240 with two doubles.

Seth Lugo is set to make his second start of the season for the Royals. The right-hander surrendered three earned runs over five innings in a 4-3 win against Cleveland last time out. In three career outings against Baltimore, Lugo holds a 3.86 ERA.

Baltimore Orioles team news

For the Orioles, Cedric Mullins has been the early offensive catalyst, leading the team in both homers (3) and RBI (11), ranking second in the majors in the latter category. Jordan Westburg has matched Mullins with three home runs, while Adley Rutschman and Tyler O'Neill have chipped in with timely hits, both batting above .250 with extra-base power.

Dean Kremer will take the hill for Baltimore in his second outing of the year. He gave up five earned runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 9-5 win over Toronto in his debut. Kremer owns a 1-1 record and 3.94 ERA in three career starts versus Kansas City.

Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

10/03/24

MLB

Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City Royals

1-2

10/02/24

MLB

Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City Royals

0-1

04/21/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Baltimore Orioles

0-5

04/21/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Baltimore Orioles

7-9

04/20/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Baltimore Orioles

9-4

