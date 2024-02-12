Juventus vs Udinese: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Udinese in the Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Monday. Both teams will be desperate for points but for two different reasons. Juventus are seven points behind league leaders Inter and will want to close that gap, whereas Udinese are struggling in 17th place.

Juventus will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in the last league fixture. That had ended a 19-game unbeaten run across all competitions but the team will consider themselves favourites against the struggling visitors.

Udinese have managed just two league wins so far this season and are winless in their last five fixtures. It will be an uphill task for them to avoid defeat against Juventus. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Udinese kick-off time

Date: February 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Juventus vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic might sit out Monday's fixture due to a thigh issue, potentially joining sidelined players such as Mattia De Sciglio, Moise Kean, and reserve goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

With key defender Danilo serving a suspension, his compatriot Alex Sandro is expected to slot into the team.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Sandro; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Yildiz, Milik.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Pogba, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Udinese team news

Udinese skipper Roberto Pereyra will be absent for the visit to his former club, serving a one-game suspension for accumulated yellow cards. In his place, either Joao Ferreira or Kingsley Ehizibue could step in on the right wing.

Enzo Ebosse, Jaka Bijol, and Gerard Deulofeu remain sidelined and unavailable for selection.

Udinese predicted XI: Okoye; Perez, Giannetti, Kristensen; Ferreira, Lovric, Walace, Samardzic, Zemura; Thauvin; Lucca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silvestri, Okoye, Padelli Defenders: Perez, Kristensen, Giannetti, Masina, Kabasele, Tikvic, Kamara, Zemura, Ehizibue, Ferreira Midfielders: Walace, Camara, Samardzic, Lovric, Payero, Zarraga, Quina, Ebosele, Ballarini, Pejisic Forwards: Brenner, Lucca, Success, Davis, Semedo, Diawara, Thauvin, Pafundi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/08/23 Udinese 0 - 3 Juventus Serie A 05/06/23 Udinese 0 - 1 Juventus Serie A 07/01/23 Juventus 1 - 0 Udinese Serie A 16/01/22 Juventus 2 - 0 Udinese Serie A 22/08/21 Udinese 2 - 2 Juventus Serie A

