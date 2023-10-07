Juventus vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off goalless stalemates, Juventus and Torino are set to square off at the Allianz Arena in Saturday's Derby della Mole in Serie A.

Four points behind the top-two, with 14 points from seven games, Massimiliano Allegri's men will be looking to put pressure on joint leaders Inter and AC Milan.

The Old Lady and Torino were last held to a draw each against Atalanta and Verona, respectively.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Torino kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Torino will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm EDT on October 27 in the United States (US).

How to watch Juventus vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Dusan Vlahovic is a doubt for the Derby della Mole with a back problem, while Arkadiusz Milik is back following a calf injury. As far as the attack goes, Federico Chiesa should partner Milik, with Moise Kean serving as an option from the bench.

Alex Sandro, Paul Pogba and Mattia De Sciglio are all unavailable for selection, but Bremer is expected to shrug off a muscular problem in order to take his place at the back.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior

Torino team news

The visitors have a lengthier list of absentees, with Brandon Soppy, Saba Sazonov, Alessandro Buongiorno, Mergim Vojvoda and Koffi Djidji all occupying the treatment room.

The Maroons boss Ivan Juric may look towards summer signing Duvan Zapata ahead of the likes Pietro Pellegri and Antonio Sanabria to lead the attack.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Tameze, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ilic, Ricci, Lazaro; Vlasic, Radonjic; Zapata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello Defenders: Schuurs, Zima, Rodriguez, N'Guessan Midfielders: Ricci, Tameze, Ilic, Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vlasic Forwards: Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Radonjic, Karamoh, Seck

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 28, 2023 Juventus 4-2 Torino Serie A Oct 15, 2022 Torino 0-1 Juventus Serie A Feb 18, 2022 Juventus 1-1 Torino Serie A Oct 2, 2021 Torino 0-1 Juventus Serie A Aug 3, 2021 Torino 2-2 Juventus Serie A

