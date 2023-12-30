Juventus vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Roma in the Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. The hosts are five points behind league leaders Inter but with a game in hand and they will be looking to close that gap with a win this weekend.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 12 matches across all competitions and will be confident of grabbing another win. Roma's last away game ended in a defeat at the hands of Bologna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Roma kick-off time

Date: December 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Juventus vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Federico Chiesa has received the green light to start for Juventus this Saturday, potentially relegating Kenan Yildiz to the bench.

Unfortunately, a trio of injuries to Moise Kean, Alex Sandro, and Mattia De Sciglio, along with suspensions for Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, will keep them sidelined.

With Andrea Cambiaso serving a suspension, there's an opportunity for Tim Weah to make a return to the starting XI.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Roma team news

Roma continue to cope with the unavailability of Houssem Aouar, Chris Smalling, and Tammy Abraham.

However, former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala may make an appearance, even if only from the substitutes' bench. Dybala, having recovered from his latest muscular injury, has resumed full training.

Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Zalewski; El Shaarawy; Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Roma 1 - 0 Juventus Serie A August 2022 Juventus 1 - 1 Roma Serie A January 2022 Roma 3 - 4 Juventus Serie A October 2021 Juventus 1 - 0 Roma Serie A February 2021 Juventus 2 - 0 Roma Serie A

