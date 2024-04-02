Juventus vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Coppa Italia semi-final

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Lazio in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

Juventus have been struggling recently and will be desperate to make an impact in this knockout stage of the Cup competition. They are winless in their last four matches and have registered only one win in their last nine games.

After four consecutive defeats, Lazio have managed to put together two wins in a row. They will be hoping to take advantage of their opponents' poor form and will be confident of an upset. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Lazio kick-off time

Date: April 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Dusan Vlahovic is set to make his return to the starting lineup following a one-game suspension due to his red card against Genoa two weeks ago.

Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli remain unavailable for selection whereas Arkadiusz Milik, Alex Sandro, and Carlos Alcaraz are out due to injuries.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani, De Sciglio; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Weah, Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Lazio team news

Lazio have fewer injury concerns, compared to their opponents. Ivan Provedel (hamstring) and Nicolo Rovella (groin) are not expected to return for the upcoming game in Turin.

Luca Pellegrini is likely to rejoin the squad after serving a one-game suspension during Saturday's league match.

Lazio predicted XI: Mandas; Casale, Romagnoli, Gila; Marusic, Kamada, Cataldi, Pellegrini; Zaccagni, Alberto; Immobile.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj Midfielders: Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/03/24 Lazio 1 - 0 Juventus Serie A 16/09/23 Juventus 3 - 1 Lazio Serie A 09/04/23 Lazio 2 - 1 Juventus Serie A 03/02/23 Juventus 1 - 0 Lazio Coppa Italia 14/11/22 Juventus 3 - 0 Lazio Serie A

