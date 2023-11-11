Juventus vs Cagliari: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Serie A game today

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Cagliari in the Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Second-placed Juventus are chasing down league leaders Inter as the teams are separated by just two points after 11 rounds.

Juventus are on an unbeaten run that has now lasted six matches and they have won their last four league games in a row. They will consider the upcoming game as a straightforward challenge in front of their home crowd but will have to be wary of complacency.

Cagliari ended a nine-match winless run recently and have put together a run of three consecutive wins. Nicolas Viola has scored in three of the last four matches and the team will be hoping to make life difficult for Saturday's hosts.

Juventus vs Cagliari kick-off time

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm EST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The game between Juventus and Cagliari will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Juventus vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Adrien Rabiot, who is a regular starter for Juventus, is set to miss the upcoming match due to a suspension resulting from accumulated bookings.

United States international Tim Weah is currently sidelined due to an injury. Joining him on the injury list are defensive players Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo, and Alex Sandro.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczęsny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Kostić, Locatelli, McKennie, Fagioli, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge Forwards: Vlahović, Chiesa, Milik, Kean,, Iling Junior

Cagliari team news

Cagliari continue to miss Nahitan Nandez, who is dealing with a thigh injury, and Marko Rog, a long-term absentee recovering from an ACL injury.

However, former Juventus manager Claudio Ranieri is likely to have the rest of his squad available for the match at the Allianz Stadium.

Cagliari predicted XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Goldaniga, Dossena, Augello; Prati, Grassi, Makoumbou; Mancosu; Luvumbo, Pavoletti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scuffet, Radunovic, Aresti Defenders: Chatzidiakos, Wieteska, Obert, Dossena, Capradossi, Goldaniga, Augello, Azzi, Zappa, Di Pardo Midfielders: Sulemana, Prati, Makoumbou, Deila, Viola, Jankto, Pereira, Oristanio, Mancosu Forwards: Petagna, Shomurodov, Luvumbo, Pavoletti, Desogus

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 10, 2022 Cagliari 1 - 2 Juventus Serie A December 22, 2021 Juventus 2 - 0 Cagliari Serie A March 14, 2021 Cagliari 1 - 3 Juventus Serie A November 22, 2020 Juventus 2 - 0 Cagliari Serie A July 30, 2020 Cagliari 2 - 0 Juventus Serie A

