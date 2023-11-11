Juventus vs Cagliari: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Serie A game today

Juventus will take on Cagliari in the Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Second-placed Juventus are chasing down league leaders Inter as the teams are separated by just two points after 11 rounds.
Juventus are on an unbeaten run that has now lasted six matches and they have won their last four league games in a row. They will consider the upcoming game as a straightforward challenge in front of their home crowd but will have to be wary of complacency.
Cagliari ended a nine-match winless run recently and have put together a run of three consecutive wins. Nicolas Viola has scored in three of the last four matches and the team will be hoping to make life difficult for Saturday's hosts.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Juventus vs Cagliari kick-off time
|Date:
|November 11, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12pm EST
|Venue:
|Allianz Stadium
The game between Juventus and Cagliari will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12pm EST for fans in the US.
How to watch Juventus vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Juventus team news
Adrien Rabiot, who is a regular starter for Juventus, is set to miss the upcoming match due to a suspension resulting from accumulated bookings.
United States international Tim Weah is currently sidelined due to an injury. Joining him on the injury list are defensive players Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo, and Alex Sandro.
Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szczęsny, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso
|Midfielders:
|Kostić, Locatelli, McKennie, Fagioli, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge
|Forwards:
|Vlahović, Chiesa, Milik, Kean,, Iling Junior
Cagliari team news
Cagliari continue to miss Nahitan Nandez, who is dealing with a thigh injury, and Marko Rog, a long-term absentee recovering from an ACL injury.
However, former Juventus manager Claudio Ranieri is likely to have the rest of his squad available for the match at the Allianz Stadium.
Cagliari predicted XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Goldaniga, Dossena, Augello; Prati, Grassi, Makoumbou; Mancosu; Luvumbo, Pavoletti
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Scuffet, Radunovic, Aresti
|Defenders:
|Chatzidiakos, Wieteska, Obert, Dossena, Capradossi, Goldaniga, Augello, Azzi, Zappa, Di Pardo
|Midfielders:
|Sulemana, Prati, Makoumbou, Deila, Viola, Jankto, Pereira, Oristanio, Mancosu
|Forwards:
|Petagna, Shomurodov, Luvumbo, Pavoletti, Desogus
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 10, 2022
|Cagliari 1 - 2 Juventus
|Serie A
|December 22, 2021
|Juventus 2 - 0 Cagliari
|Serie A
|March 14, 2021
|Cagliari 1 - 3 Juventus
|Serie A
|November 22, 2020
|Juventus 2 - 0 Cagliari
|Serie A
|July 30, 2020
|Cagliari 2 - 0 Juventus
|Serie A