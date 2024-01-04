Juventus vs Salernitana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Salernitana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus are set to host Salernitana in a Coppa Italia round of 16 clash at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Thursday.

Facing a one-year ban in UEFA competitions this season, the Old Lady will be looking to keep alive their hopes of landing a double this year. Max Allegri's men trail current Serie A league leaders Inter by two points, losing to same team in the Coppa semi-finals last term.

On the other hand, continuing their struggle at the bottom of the league standings table under the tutelage of former Juve man Filippo Inzaghi, Salernitana will be looking to progress in the cup competition after overcoming Serie B sides Ternana and Sampdoria so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Salernitana kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Salernitana will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on January 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Juventus vs Salernitana online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Allegri is expected to rest players like Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, with the likes of Samuel Iling-Junior, Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz eyeing their shot in the XI.

Suspended for the weekend league tie against the same team, Manuel Locatelli may start in midfield here, while Andrea Cambiaso is back from a ban and is likely to feature on the left side.

Moise Kean, Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio remain sidelined through injuries, but Weston McKennie has been pictured in training after his injury scare against Roma.

Juventus possible XI: Perin; Rugani, Huijsen, Gatti; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, Nicolussi Caviglia, Cambiaso; Yildiz, Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Huijsen, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Pogba, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Salernitana team news

Without Senegalese forward Boulaye Dia, it should be one of the two Nigerian front men - Simy and Chukwu Ikwuemesi - to start upfront.

Inzaghi is unable to avail of the services of Lorenzo Pirola and Grigoris Kastanos through injuries, while Lassana Coulibaly is on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa could start on the bench after returning from a shoulder problem.

Salernitana possible XI: Costil; Sambia, Lovato, Gyomber, Bradaric; Bohinen, Legowski; Botheim, Martegani, Tchaouna; Ikwuemesi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ochoa, Costil, Fiorillo Defenders: Allocca, Daniliuc, Pirola, Lovato, Gyomber, Bronn, Fazio, Bradaric, Mazzocchi, Sambia Midfielders: Legowski, Coulibaly, Maggiore, Bohinen, Kastanos, Candreva, Martegani Forwards: Botheim, Ikwuemesi, Simy, Stewart, Jovane, Sfait, Tchaouna, Mikael

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Juventus and Salernitana across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 7, 2023 Salernitana 0-3 Juventus Serie A September 11, 2022 Juventus 2-2 Salernitana Serie A March 20, 2022 Juventus 2-0 Salernitana Serie A November 30, 2021 Salernitana 0-2 Juventus Serie A May 2, 1999 Salernitana 1-0 Juventus Serie A

