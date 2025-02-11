How to watch today's Juventus vs PSV Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and PSV, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will welcome PSV to the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase play-offs on Tuesday.

Thiago Motta's men slipped to the 20th place after being defeated 2-0 at home by Benfica. However, despite failing to pick a win in Europe for back-to-back games, the Italian prevented their first group stage exit in the competition since the 2013-14 season.

Meanwhile, PSV ruined Liverpool's perfect record and confirmed the 14th-placed in the league stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and PSV will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Juventus vs PSV kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Allianz Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and PSV will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Defender Pierre Kalulu is unlikely to be available at least for the first leg with a muscular problem, while Andrea Cambiaso, Bremer, Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik are dealing with their own respective injuries.

Joined on loan from Newcastle, Lloyd Kelly replaced Nicolo Savona at half-time in the 2-1 weekend league win against Como. However, Savona should start at left-back against PSV.

Meanwhile, besides Kelly, Renato Veiga and Randal Kolo Muani are now be eligible to represent Juve in the Champions League.

PSV team news

PSV manager Peter Bosz's options at the back were cut short after Adamo Nagalo suffered a knock in the weekend's draw with Willem II, with Olivier Boscagli yet to recover from a muscular problem.

Ryan Flamingo's return from a European ban could not have been timed better, and Mauro Junior is likely to get the nod ahead of Tyrell Malacia for a start at left-back.

Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi and Richard Ledezma remain sidelined, while 34-year-old Luuk de Jong leads the line for the Dutch side.

