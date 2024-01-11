Juventus vs Frosinone: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Frosinone, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus are set to welcome Frosinone to the Allianz Stadium for Thursday's Coppa Italia quarter-final.

Enjoying a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, the Old Lady are currently on a four-game winning streak that began with a 2-1 Serie A win against Frosinone.

Max Allegri's men recently completed a domestic double over Salernitana, while Eusebio Di Francesco's side defeated Napoli 4-0 in the round of 16 phase of the cup competition but enter this match on the back of three consecutive league losses following a 3-2 result against Monza.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Frosinone kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Frosinone will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on January 11 in the United States (US).

How to watch Juventus vs Frosinone online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Federico Chiesa and Andrea Cambiaso are expected to return to the squad from a knee problem and illness, respectively, while Manuel Locatelli is back from a ban to possibly start in place of Hans Nicolussi Caviglia in the middle.

On the other hand, Moise Kean and Mattia De Sciglio are set to remain sidelined through injuries, whereas Adrien Rabiot may miss a couple of games after picking up a thigh injury during training.

Among the expected changes for the cup game, Mattia Perin would start ahead of Wojciech Szczesny in goal, with one of Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic to feature alongside Kenan Yildiz in attack.

Juventus possible XI: Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, McKennie, Kostic; Yildiz, Milik.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, Fagioli, McKennie, Pogba, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Frosinone team news

The Juventus-owned trio of Matias Soule, Kaio Jorge and Enzo Barrenechea can all feature here, while Pierluigi Frattali's suspension on account of seeing red against Monza is limited to the Serie A.

Anthony Oyono, Riccardo Marchizza and Jaime Baez are out injured.

Joined on a loan deal from Bologna, Kevin Bonifazi is likely to feature at the back.

Frosinone possible XI: Turati; Monterisi, Okoli, Bonifazi, Lirola; Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Harroui; Soule, Jorge, Ibrahimovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turati, Cerodolini, Frattali Defenders: Okoli, Monterisi, Bonifazi, Romagnoli, Kalaj, Lusuardi, Lirola Midfielders: Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Bourabia, Harroui, Brescianini, Lulic, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli Forwards: Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni, Caso, Kvernadze, Soule, Ibrahimovic, Bidaoui, Ghedjemis

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Juventus and Frosinone across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 23, 2023 Frosinone 1-2 Juventus Serie A February 15, 2019 Juventus 3-0 Frosinone Serie A September 23, 2018 Frosinone 0-2 Juventus Serie A February 7, 2016 Frosinone 0-2 Juventus Serie A September 23, 2015 Juventus 1-1 Frosinone Serie A

