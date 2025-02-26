How to watch today's Juventus vs Empoli Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Empoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending Coppa Italia champions Juventus will face Empoli in the quarter-finals at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

The record 15-time winners registered a comfortable 4-0 victory over Cagliari in the previous round, while Empoli scraped past Fiorentina 4-3 on penalties in order to make it here. The winners of this match will face Bologna in the last-four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Empoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Empoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Juventus vs Empoli kick-off time

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Empoli will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, February 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Juventus team news

Juve head coach Thiago Motta has several injury woes to deal with, especially in the defensive department. Nicolo Savona and Renato Veiga joined Pierre Kalulu in the treatment room, while Bremer and Juan Cabal are ruled out for the rest of the season.

Andrea Cambiaso and Douglas Luiz were forced off with their respective issues over the weekend, rendering the duo as doubts.

In attack, Randal Kolo Muani could be handed a start ahead of Dusan Vlahovic.

Empoli team news

The Serie A strugglers have a lengthy injury list including defenders Mattia Viti and Ardian Ismajli, but Tino Anjorin and Jacopo Fazzini have a slight chance of returning as they are back in full training.

Elsewhere, centre-back Luca Marianucci is back in contention after serving his two-match ban, while manager Roberto D'Aversa may replace Marco Silvestri with Devis Vasquez in goal.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links