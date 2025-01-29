+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Allianz Stadium
team-logo
How to watch today's Juventus vs Benfica Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will be looking to book their Champions League round of 16 berth when they welcome Benfica to the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

While the Italian outfit can advance directly to the knockouts, Benfica are at risk of an early exit in the European top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling TV) and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Benfica kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Allianz Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Benfica will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, January 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Benfica Probable lineups

JuventusHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestBEN
29
M. Di Gregorio
15
P. Kalulu
4
F. Gatti
27
A. Cambiaso
37
N. Savona
5
M. Locatelli
7
C. Conceicao
8
T. Koopmeiners
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
10
K. Yildiz
9
D. Vlahovic
1
A. Trubin
4
A. Silva
44
T. Araujo
30
N. Otamendi
37
J. Beste
61
F. Luis
8
F. Aursnes
10
O. Kokcu
21
A. Schjelderup
11
A. Di Maria
14
V. Pavlidis

4-3-3

BENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thiago Motta

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Bruno Lage

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Juventus team news

New arrival Randal Kolo Muani is ineligible to play in the league phase, while Dusan Vlahovic faces a sort of exile at the club. So Nico Gonzalez is in line to lead the line of attack against Benfica.

Meanwhile, Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao are in contention after recovering from injury, with Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal and Bremer still confined to the treatment room.

Benfica team news

Bagging a hat-trick against Barcelona in the last European game, Vangelis Pavlidis should start up front once again.

Argentine attacker Angel Di Maria will also be involved in the final third.

Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches are out injured, while Alvaro Carreras and Arthur Cabral are suspended for the tie.

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 5 matches

BEN

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

