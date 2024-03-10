Juventus vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will be yearning to return to winning ways in Serie A when they host top-four hopefuls Atalanta encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Old Lady have won just once in their last six league outings after going down 2-1 against Napoli last weekend, with La Dea also looking to snap a four-game winless run in all competitions following a 1-1 draw with Sporting CP in their Europa League mid-week fixture.



Juventus vs Atalanta kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET on Sunday, March 10, in the United States (US).

How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

As Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba serve their respective bans, Dusan Vlahovic is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Matia Perin, Adrien Rabiot, Carlos Alcaraz, Moise Kean and Mattia De Sciglio are also unavailable for selection due to injuries, while Juve coach Max Allegri has hinted at Weston McKennie's return against Atalanta.

The likes of Arkadiusz Milik and Danilo are likely to make the XI on Sunday.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, McKennie, Kostic; Chiesa, Milik.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Atalanta team news

The visitors have no reported injury concerns, but Emil Holm is set to serve a one-match suspension on account of picking up his fifth league booking in the 2-1 loss to Bologna.

Giorgio Scalvini, Teun Koopmeiners and Charles De Ketelaere are all likely to start from the onset, with the latter's inclusion meaning a spot on the bench for either Ademola Lookman or Gianluca Scamacca.

Atalanta possible XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, De Ketelaere.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: Koopmeiners, De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Bakker, Ruggeri Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Juventus and Atalanta across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 1, 2023 Atalanta 0-0 Juventus Serie A August 13, 2023 Juventus 0-0 Atalanta Club Friendly May 7, 2023 Atalanta 0-2 Juventus Serie A January 22, 2023 Juventus 3-3 Atalanta Serie A February 13, 2022 Atalanta 1-1 Juventus Serie A

