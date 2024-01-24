Jordan vs Bahrain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Jordan need a point to secure their spot in the 2023 Asian Cup knockouts as they face Bahrain in their final Group E game at the Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday.
The 2-2 draw with South Korea last Saturday pitted the Chivalrous Ones atop the cluster, but just a point above Bahrain.
As such, following a 1-0 win over Malaysia, the Pearl Divers would be looking for a win to confirm a top-two finish in the group.
Jordan vs Bahrain kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 25, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:30 am EDT
|Venue:
|Khalifa International Stadium
The Asian Cup match between Jordan and Bahrain will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
It will kick off at 6:30 am EDT on Thursday, January 25, in the United States (US).
How to watch Jordan vs Bahrain online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Jordan team news
Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta is likely to continue with Rajaei Ayed ahead of Noor Al-Rawabdeh.
The trio of Ibrahim Sadeh, Anas Al-Awadat and Fadi Awad made their Asian Cup debuts off the bench in the South Korea draw and will be pushing for a start on Thursday.
Yazan Al-Naimat should continue to lead the line of attack.
Jordan possible XI: Abulaila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Ajalin; Haddad, Sadeh, Ayed, Al-Mardi; Al-Taamari, Al-Naimat, Olwan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Abulaila, Al-Fakhouri, Al-Juaidi
|Defenders:
|Abu Hashish, Nasib, Marei, Al-Arab, Shelbaieh, Al-Ajalin, Bani Yaseen, Haddad
|Midfielders:
|Abu Taha, Abu Zrayq, Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Taamari, Al-Mardi, Ayed, Sadeh, Rateb, Al-Rashdan, Abu Jalbosh, Al-Awadat, Awad
|Forwards:
|Olwan, Al-Naimat, Al-Dardour
Bahrain team news
Defender Amine Benaddi is a doubt after missing the win against Malaysia, with Sayed Baqer likely to continue in place of Bennaddi at center-back.
Ali Hassan Isa and Abdullah Al-Khalasi, who were handed their Asian Cup debuts as substitutes by coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, will also look for another outing.
Scorer of the late winner against Malaysia, Ali Madan will feature in midfield once again.
Bahrain possible XI: Lutfalla; Adel, Baqer, Al Hayam, Ali; Al-Hardan, Isa; Madan, Helal, Marhoon; Al-Hashsash.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fardan, Jaffer, Lutfalla
|Defenders:
|Benaddi, Al Hayam, Baqer, Hussain, Adel, Ali, Al-Khalasi, Al-Eker
|Midfielders:
|Abdulwahab, Al-Hardan, Madan, Marhoon, Al-Aswad, Al-Khattal, Isa, Atede, Al-Shaikh, Qayoom, Khelaif, Al-Wali
|Forwards:
|Helal, Al-Hashsash, Al-Humaidan
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Jordan and Bahrain across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 7, 2021
|Bahrain 1-2 Jordan
|International Friendly
|March 30, 2021
|Jordan 2-1 Bahrain
|International Friendly
|August 4, 2019
|Jordan 0-1 Bahrain
|WAFF Championship
|August 29, 2017
|Bahrain 0-0 Jordan
|International Friendly
|September 4, 2016
|Bahrain 0-0 Jordan
|International Friendly