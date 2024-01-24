Jordan vs Bahrain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Jordan and Bahrain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jordan need a point to secure their spot in the 2023 Asian Cup knockouts as they face Bahrain in their final Group E game at the Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday.

The 2-2 draw with South Korea last Saturday pitted the Chivalrous Ones atop the cluster, but just a point above Bahrain.

As such, following a 1-0 win over Malaysia, the Pearl Divers would be looking for a win to confirm a top-two finish in the group.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jordan vs Bahrain kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 am EDT Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Jordan and Bahrain will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:30 am EDT on Thursday, January 25, in the United States (US).

How to watch Jordan vs Bahrain online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Jordan team news

Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta is likely to continue with Rajaei Ayed ahead of Noor Al-Rawabdeh.

The trio of Ibrahim Sadeh, Anas Al-Awadat and Fadi Awad made their Asian Cup debuts off the bench in the South Korea draw and will be pushing for a start on Thursday.

Yazan Al-Naimat should continue to lead the line of attack.

Jordan possible XI: Abulaila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Ajalin; Haddad, Sadeh, Ayed, Al-Mardi; Al-Taamari, Al-Naimat, Olwan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abulaila, Al-Fakhouri, Al-Juaidi Defenders: Abu Hashish, Nasib, Marei, Al-Arab, Shelbaieh, Al-Ajalin, Bani Yaseen, Haddad Midfielders: Abu Taha, Abu Zrayq, Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Taamari, Al-Mardi, Ayed, Sadeh, Rateb, Al-Rashdan, Abu Jalbosh, Al-Awadat, Awad Forwards: Olwan, Al-Naimat, Al-Dardour

Bahrain team news

Defender Amine Benaddi is a doubt after missing the win against Malaysia, with Sayed Baqer likely to continue in place of Bennaddi at center-back.

Ali Hassan Isa and Abdullah Al-Khalasi, who were handed their Asian Cup debuts as substitutes by coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, will also look for another outing.

Scorer of the late winner against Malaysia, Ali Madan will feature in midfield once again.

Bahrain possible XI: Lutfalla; Adel, Baqer, Al Hayam, Ali; Al-Hardan, Isa; Madan, Helal, Marhoon; Al-Hashsash.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fardan, Jaffer, Lutfalla Defenders: Benaddi, Al Hayam, Baqer, Hussain, Adel, Ali, Al-Khalasi, Al-Eker Midfielders: Abdulwahab, Al-Hardan, Madan, Marhoon, Al-Aswad, Al-Khattal, Isa, Atede, Al-Shaikh, Qayoom, Khelaif, Al-Wali Forwards: Helal, Al-Hashsash, Al-Humaidan

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Jordan and Bahrain across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 7, 2021 Bahrain 1-2 Jordan International Friendly March 30, 2021 Jordan 2-1 Bahrain International Friendly August 4, 2019 Jordan 0-1 Bahrain WAFF Championship August 29, 2017 Bahrain 0-0 Jordan International Friendly September 4, 2016 Bahrain 0-0 Jordan International Friendly

