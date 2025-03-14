How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Friday's NHL schedule features six matchups, with a key Central Division showdown between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars headlining the action.

Winnipeg enters the contest boasting a 45-17-4 record, sitting atop the division with 94 points—tied for the best mark in the league. The Jets kept their momentum rolling earlier this week, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on home ice Tuesday.

Dallas, meanwhile, sits in second place in the Central with a 42-20-2 record, trailing Winnipeg by eight points. The Stars are coming off a convincing 4-1 road win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday and will be looking to close the gap on the division leaders in this crucial showdown.

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Jets and the Stars will meet in an epic NHL action on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Manitoba

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Mark Scheifele has been a key offensive force for the Jets, tallying 35 goals and 37 assists this season, while Nikolaj Ehlers has chipped in with four goals and five assists over his last 10 outings.

Dallas Stars team news

For Dallas, Mikko Rantanen has led the charge with 29 goals and 44 assists, while Jason Robertson has been in fine form recently, notching nine goals and six assists in his past 10 appearances.

The Stars may have to navigate a potential lineup challenge, as Lian Bichsel is dealing with an illness that could prevent him from traveling with the team. That would be far from ideal, especially against a Winnipeg squad that thrives on offensive pressure. However, Dallas could have an ace up its sleeve in Mikko Rantanen, who has experience with both teams this season. His familiarity with their defensive schemes might give the Stars a tactical edge in this weekend’s contests.

