How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars, including how to watch and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the Dallas Stars to start the high-voltage Game 5 of their second-round NHL Playoff series on May 15, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Stars are leading the series 3-1, following their 3-1 win in their most recent game, led by a hat-trick from Mikael Granlund.

The Jets have an overall record of 56-22-4, which includes a Central Division record of 24-13-0. They have scored 275 goals and given up just 190, giving them a healthy +85 goal differential.

The Stars come into the game with a divisional record of 22-12-3 and a 50-26-6 record. In addition to scoring 275 goals, or 3.4 goals per game, their attack is ranked third in the NHL.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets will square off against the Dallas Stars in an electrifying NHL battle on May 15, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date May 15, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Kyle Connor has scored four goals and provided seven assists in his previous ten games for the Jets.

Gabriel Vilardi has scored 27 goals and provided 34 assists this season.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Stanley Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Dallas Stars team news

Jason Robertson leads the team with 44 assists and 35 goals.

Mikko Rantanen has been scoring nine goals and dishing out ten assists in his last ten games.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nils Lundkvist Upper body injury Out for Season

Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars have a 3-2 advantage over the Winnipeg Jets based on their last five meetings, including back-to-back victories in Games 4 and 3 by margins of 3-1 and 5-2.

The Stars have demonstrated their ability to perform well under duress, winning two straight games after suffering a 4-0 shutout setback on May 10. In the meantime, the Jets' two 4-0 victories on April 11 and May 10 demonstrated their ability to shut off Dallas entirely.

But right now, the Stars are ahead because they appear to have settled into an offensive rhythm and strengthened their line in recent games. Dallas has a good chance to win Game 5 of the series if they continue to execute well, but Winnipeg's other decisive victories indicate they are not to be written off.

Date Results May 14, 2025 Stars 3-1 Jets May 12, 2025 Stars 5-2 Jets May 10, 2025 Jets 4-0 Stars May 08, 2025 Stars 3-2 Jets Apr 11, 2025 Jets 4-0 Stars

More NHL news and coverage