How to watch today’s Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars NHL Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the Dallas Stars to start the thrilling Game 2 of the NHL Playoff series of the second round on May 9, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Dallas won the most recent encounter 3-2, which was capped off by a hat-trick from Mikko Rantanen.

The Jets are 23-11-0 compared to teams in the Central Division and have an overall record of 56-22-4. They have a 30-13-2 record when they face fewer penalties compared to their opponent, showing their exceptional disciplined play.

The Stars, meanwhile, are 20-11-3 in the division and 50-26-6 overall. They have a record of 18-7-4 in one-goal games, proving their proficiency in close games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets will face the Dallas Stars in an epic NHL game on May 9, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date May 9, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Gabriel Vilardi has scored 27 goals and provided 34 assists this season.

Kyle Connor has been scoring four goals and dishing out nine assists during his last ten games.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Stanley Undisclosed Day-to-Day Joshua Morrissey Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Dallas Stars team news

Jason Robertson leads the team with 44 assists and 35 goals.

Mikko Rantanen has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in the last ten games.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Miro Heiskanen Knee injury Day-to-Day Nils Lundkvist Upper body injury Out For Season

Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The forthcoming game between the Jets and Stars is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Three of the last five encounters have been won by the Jets, who have also put up strong shows in March and April, outscoring Dallas 8-1 in two games. On May 8, 2025, the Stars won Game 1 of their playoff series by a slim margin of 3-2, although they had lost two of the previous three meetings. Given how tight a number of their recent games have been, this battle may depend on the special forces, goaltending, and who takes advantage of late-game opportunities. Both teams have demonstrated that they can dominate games when performing at their best. Once more, anticipate a tough, fast-paced match with changes in momentum and a possible one-goal margin.

Date Results May 08, 2025 Stars 3-2 Jets Apr 11, 2025 Jets 4-0 Stars Mar 15, 2025 Jets 4-1 Stars Dec 02, 2024 Stars 3-1 Jets Nov 10, 2024 Jets 4-1 Stars

