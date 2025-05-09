How to watch today’s Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars NHL Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the Dallas Stars to start the thrilling Game 2 of the NHL Playoff series of the second round on May 9, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Dallas won the most recent encounter 3-2, which was capped off by a hat-trick from Mikko Rantanen.
The Jets are 23-11-0 compared to teams in the Central Division and have an overall record of 56-22-4. They have a 30-13-2 record when they face fewer penalties compared to their opponent, showing their exceptional disciplined play.
The Stars, meanwhile, are 20-11-3 in the division and 50-26-6 overall. They have a record of 18-7-4 in one-goal games, proving their proficiency in close games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.
Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time
The Winnipeg Jets will face the Dallas Stars in an epic NHL game on May 9, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.
Date
May 9, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Venue
Canada Life Centre
Location
Winnipeg, Canada
How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars team news
Winnipeg Jets team news
Gabriel Vilardi has scored 27 goals and provided 34 assists this season.
Kyle Connor has been scoring four goals and dishing out nine assists during his last ten games.
Winnipeg Jets injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Logan Stanley
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Joshua Morrissey
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Dallas Stars team news
Jason Robertson leads the team with 44 assists and 35 goals.
Mikko Rantanen has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in the last ten games.
Dallas Stars injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Miro Heiskanen
Knee injury
Day-to-Day
Nils Lundkvist
Upper body injury
Out For Season
Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars head-to-head record
The forthcoming game between the Jets and Stars is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Three of the last five encounters have been won by the Jets, who have also put up strong shows in March and April, outscoring Dallas 8-1 in two games. On May 8, 2025, the Stars won Game 1 of their playoff series by a slim margin of 3-2, although they had lost two of the previous three meetings. Given how tight a number of their recent games have been, this battle may depend on the special forces, goaltending, and who takes advantage of late-game opportunities. Both teams have demonstrated that they can dominate games when performing at their best. Once more, anticipate a tough, fast-paced match with changes in momentum and a possible one-goal margin.
Date
Results
May 08, 2025
Stars 3-2 Jets
Apr 11, 2025
Jets 4-0 Stars
Mar 15, 2025
Jets 4-1 Stars
Dec 02, 2024
Stars 3-1 Jets
Nov 10, 2024
Jets 4-1 Stars