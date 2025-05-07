How to watch today’s Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars NHL Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets will host the Dallas Stars to start the thrilling Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 7, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

Dallas has the fourth-best power play success rate in the postseason at 30.4% and the third-best penalty kill at 86.4%.

The Jets, on the other hand, have a respectable power play rate of 22.7% (11th), but a poorer penalty kill percentage of 76.9% (7th).

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars NHL game

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets will face the Dallas Stars in an exciting NHL action on May 7, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date May 7, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo. SlingTV

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck has a record of 4-3, an impressive 3.85 GAA, and an .830 save percentage.

Kyle Connor has been scoring an astounding 97 points with 56 assists and 41 goals.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Stanley Undisclosed Day-to-Day Mark Scheifele Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a record of 4-3, a 2.85 GAA, and a solid .911 save percentage.

Jason Robertson has 35 goals this season—including 9 on the power play—and 211 shots.

Matt Duchene has 82 points with 52 assists and 30 goals.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jason Robertson Knee injury Day-to-Day Miro Heiskanen Knee injury Day-to-Day

Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The Winnipeg Jets have taken control of their last five encounters with the Dallas Stars, taking four of them, including three decisive wins with a margin of at least three goals. Following a 4-1 victory just one month earlier, the Jets most recently blanked the Stars 4-0 on the 11th of April 2025, indicating a tactical and psychological advantage. The Stars' lone victory during this time frame was on the 2nd of December 2024, when they prevailed 3-1 at home. Winnipeg's defensive prowess against Dallas is demonstrated by their ability to keep them to one goal or less in their wins. The Jets might carry that trust and enthusiasm into Game 1 if their recent record is any guide, but Dallas' better special teams might be the difference-maker.

Date Results Apr 11, 2025 Jets 4-0 Stars Mar 15, 2025 Jets 4-1 Stars Dec 02, 2024 Stars 3-1 Jets Nov 10, 2024 Jets 4-1 Stars Apr 12, 2024 Jets 3-0 Stars

