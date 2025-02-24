How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the San Jose Sharks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets are scheduled to battle with the San Jose Sharks to start a highly anticipated NHL game on February 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Winnipeg Jets have a considerable advantage over the San Jose Sharks on special teams, as the Jets have the best power play in the NHL (33.3%), while the Sharks have a poor unit (17.9%), which is ranked 26th.

Winnipeg's penalty kill is also better than San Jose's. At 79.7%, it's ranked 14th, while San Jose's is only 75.4%, ranking 24th.

However, face-offs are quite evenly matched, with San Jose coming in second at 48.7% (25th) and Winnipeg achieving 49.1% (23rd) of the draws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets will meet the San Jose Sharks in an exciting NHL game on February 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre, in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date February 24, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Eric Comrie has a 5-7-1 record, a strong 2.58 GAA, a .912 save rate, and a shutout.

Mark Scheifele has earned 31 goals, and 9 power-play goals, with 123 shots.

Kyle Connor leads the attack with 69 points and 30 goals with 39 assists.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Connor Hellebuyck Rest Day-to-Day Josh Morrissey Illness Day-to-Day

San Jose Sharks team news

Vitek Vanecek has a record of 3-9-2 and has a 4.01 GAA with a .878 save percentage.

Alexandar Georgiev has had trouble this season having a 10-18-0 record, and 3.66 GAA, with a .875 save rate.

Mikael Granlund has 45 points, which comes from 15 goals and 30 assists.

San Jose Sharks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jan Rutta Lower body injury Out Logan Couture Groin injury Out

Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks head-to-head record

The Winnipeg Jets have crushed the San Jose Sharks in their past five matches, winning four of them, including an overwhelming 8-3 win on October 19, 2024. The Jets have continuously managed to win since the Sharks' lone victory, which came in a close 2-1 contest in December 2023. As seen by their 1-0 and 2-1 victories from the previous season, Winnipeg has demonstrated the capacity to both surpass San Jose during high-scoring games and win close defensive contests. Winnipeg looks set to maintain their dominance as the Jets have a deadly strategy and the Sharks are having trouble in goal and on defense. The Jets will probably dominate this game once more unless San Jose contracts effectively and gets an excellent showing from their goalie.

Date Results Dec 18, 2024 Jets 4-3 Sharks Oct 19, 2024 Jets 8-3 Sharks Feb 15, 2024 Jets 1-0 Sharks Jan 05, 2024 Jets 2-1 Sharks Dec 13, 2023 Sharks 2-1 Jets

More NHL news and coverage