How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Winnipeg Jets are scheduled to battle with the San Jose Sharks to start a highly anticipated NHL game on February 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.
The Winnipeg Jets have a considerable advantage over the San Jose Sharks on special teams, as the Jets have the best power play in the NHL (33.3%), while the Sharks have a poor unit (17.9%), which is ranked 26th.
Winnipeg's penalty kill is also better than San Jose's. At 79.7%, it's ranked 14th, while San Jose's is only 75.4%, ranking 24th.
However, face-offs are quite evenly matched, with San Jose coming in second at 48.7% (25th) and Winnipeg achieving 49.1% (23rd) of the draws.
Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time
The Winnipeg Jets will meet the San Jose Sharks in an exciting NHL game on February 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre, in Winnipeg, Canada.
Date
February 24, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Canada Life Centre
Location
Winnipeg, Canada
How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks team news
Winnipeg Jets team news
Eric Comrie has a 5-7-1 record, a strong 2.58 GAA, a .912 save rate, and a shutout.
Mark Scheifele has earned 31 goals, and 9 power-play goals, with 123 shots.
Kyle Connor leads the attack with 69 points and 30 goals with 39 assists.
Winnipeg Jets Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Connor Hellebuyck
Rest
Day-to-Day
Josh Morrissey
Illness
Day-to-Day
San Jose Sharks team news
Vitek Vanecek has a record of 3-9-2 and has a 4.01 GAA with a .878 save percentage.
Alexandar Georgiev has had trouble this season having a 10-18-0 record, and 3.66 GAA, with a .875 save rate.
Mikael Granlund has 45 points, which comes from 15 goals and 30 assists.
San Jose Sharks Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jan Rutta
Lower body injury
Out
Logan Couture
Groin injury
Out
Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks head-to-head record
The Winnipeg Jets have crushed the San Jose Sharks in their past five matches, winning four of them, including an overwhelming 8-3 win on October 19, 2024. The Jets have continuously managed to win since the Sharks' lone victory, which came in a close 2-1 contest in December 2023. As seen by their 1-0 and 2-1 victories from the previous season, Winnipeg has demonstrated the capacity to both surpass San Jose during high-scoring games and win close defensive contests. Winnipeg looks set to maintain their dominance as the Jets have a deadly strategy and the Sharks are having trouble in goal and on defense. The Jets will probably dominate this game once more unless San Jose contracts effectively and gets an excellent showing from their goalie.
Date
Results
Dec 18, 2024
Jets 4-3 Sharks
Oct 19, 2024
Jets 8-3 Sharks
Feb 15, 2024
Jets 1-0 Sharks
Jan 05, 2024
Jets 2-1 Sharks
Dec 13, 2023
Sharks 2-1 Jets