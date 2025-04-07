How to watch today’s Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues, including how to watch and team news.

The highly anticipated NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues will happen on April 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The St. Louis Blues hope to continue their stellar 12-game winning streak.

Winnipeg has a 52-21-4 record going into the game, with a solid 16-7-0 record against teams in the Central Division. With 261 goals scored and 180 allowed, the Jets have a +81 goal differential.

In contrast, St. Louis is 13-9-2 in the division and has an overall record of 43-28-7. The Blues have a +17 goal differential after outscoring their opponents 237–220.

The two teams will encounter each other for the fourth time this season. Gabriel Vilardi scored two goals as Winnipeg defeated St. Louis 4-3 in the shootout during their most recent meeting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues NHL game, plus plenty more.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets will square off against the St. Louis Blues in an exciting NHL game on April 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date April 7, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Cole Perfetti has five goals and 3 assists in his previous ten games.

Kyle Connor leads the Winnipeg Jets with 38 goals and 53 assists this season.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Rasmus Kupari Concussion Day-to-Day Nikolaj Ehlers Lower body injury Day-to-Day

St. Louis Blues team news

Zachary Bolduc has been scoring 6 goals and dishing out one assist in his last ten games for the Blues.

Robert Thomas has scored 21 goals and provided 54 assists.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alexandre Texier Upper body injury Day-to-Day Colton Parayko Knee injury Out

Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

Based on the Jets and Blues' five prior head-to-head meetings, Winnipeg has a definite advantage, having won four of them. The Jets have won previously in the season on October 23rd (3-2), February 28 (4-2), and the eighth of November (5-2), and most recently on February 23, 2025, they defeated the Blues 4-3 in a shootout. During that time, St. Louis only managed one victory, a resounding 4-1 triumph on the fourth of December 2024. The Jets appear to be in control, given their recent record, particularly with home-ice edge and a robust +81 goal difference this season. The Blues are on a 12-game victory streak and are competing well offensively, so this game might be closer than previous performances indicate.

Date Results Feb 23, 2025 Jets 4-3 Blues Dec 04, 2024 Blues 4-1 Jets Oct 23, 2024 Jets 3-2 Blues Feb 28, 2024 Jets 4-2 Blues Nov 08, 2023 Jets 5-2 Blues

