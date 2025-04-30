How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets are ready to host the St. Louis Blues to begin the high-voltage Game 5 of their first-round NHL Playoff series on April 30, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The St. Louis Blues and Jets are tied 2-2 going into this game. St. Louis won 5-1, dominating the last meeting.

The Jets have an outstanding overall record of 56-22-4, which includes a 21-9-0 record against opponents in the Central Division. In games when they have scored at least one goal using the power play, they have a 24-7-1 record.

The Blues, meanwhile, are 16-12-2 in the division and have an overall record of 44-30-8. St. Louis is a strong attacking team that has a 39-8-3 record when they scores three goals or more.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets will face off against the St. Louis Blues in an epic NHL game on April 30, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date April 30, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Kyle Connor has scored six goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games.

Mark Scheifele leads his team with 48 assists and 39 goals this season.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Gabriel Vilardi Upper body injury Day-to-Day Nikolaj Ehlers Foot injury Out

St. Louis Blues team news

Pavel Buchnevich has contributed eight assists and eight goals in his last ten games for the Blues.

Robert Thomas has scored 21 goals and provided 60 assists.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dylan Holloway Lower body injury Out Torey Krug Ankle injury Out for Season

Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

Based on the last five meetings between the Jets and the Blues, Game 5 could go either way, but momentum looks to be swinging in St. Louis' favor. The Blues responded to their three-game losing streak to Winnipeg with back-to-back strong victories, beating the Jets 12-3 during Games 3 and 4, including a 3-1 setback on April 8th and a 5-3 setback on April 20th. Winnipeg's defense has displayed flashes of weakness, while St. Louis appears to have rediscovered its offensive flow at the ideal moment. The Blues have a good opportunity of grabbing the series lead on the road if they can keep up their scoring rate and keep putting pressure on Winnipeg's blue line. The Jets, on the other hand, will try to get back together at home, where they have performed well this season and might be a major threat if they use special teams effectively.

Date Results Apr 27, 2025 Blues 5-1 Jets Apr 25, 2025 Blues 7-2 Jets Apr 22, 2025 Jets 2-1 Blues Apr 20, 2025 Jets 5-3 Blues Apr 08, 2025 Jets 3-1 Blues

