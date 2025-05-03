How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues NHL Game 7: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues, including how to watch and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues will face off against each other to begin the highly anticipated Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round series on May 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The series is tied at 3-3. In Game 6, the Blues defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2.

The Jets are ranked eighth in the league, but Winnipeg's penalty kill success rate is just lower than St. Louis' (76% vs. 80%).

The Jets are 12th in the league with a 20% conversion percentage, while the Blues dominate the power play with a solid 24% rate.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the St. Louis Blues in an exciting NHL battle on May 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date May 4, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck has a 3-3 record, a low save percentage of .815, and a high goals-against average of 4.42.

Mason Appleton averages 15:26 of ice time every game and has six assists.

Kyle Connor leads the offensive with 97 points, which includes 56 assists and 41 goals.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mark Scheifele Undisclosed Day-to-Day

St. Louis Blues team news

Jordan Binnington has a 3-3 record, a .897 save percentage, and 2.54 goals-against average.

Jordan Kyrou has scored 36 goals, including seven on the power play, and taken 239 shots.

Robert Thomas has 81 points—21 goals and a team-high 60 assists.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Tucker Lower body injury Day-to-Day Dylan Holloway Lower body injury Out

Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

Based on their recent head-to-head performance, the momentum seems to be marginally in favor of the Blues as the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues enter Game 7 with the series knotted 3-3. St. Louis has demonstrated their offensive potency by winning three of the previous five meetings, including a resounding 5-2 triumph in Game 6 and two previous landslides (7-2 and 5-1). The Jets' defense has had trouble holding the Blues in most games, despite their two strong victories, most notably a 5-3 victory in Game 5 and a stout 2-1 victory to start the series. The Blues might have a small advantage heading into this pivotal matchup since St. Louis is always finding a way to score and Jordan Binnington provides more reliable goaltending than Connor Hellebuyck. However, anything can happen in a Game 7, particularly when Kyle Connor and other top players from Winnipeg have the ability to quickly change the outcome.

Date Results May 03, 2025 Blues 5-2 Jets May 01, 2025 Jets 5-3 Blues Apr 27, 2025 Blues 5-1 Jets Apr 25, 2025 Blues 7-2 Jets Apr 22, 2025 Jets 2-1 Blues

