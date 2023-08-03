Jeonbuk Motors vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Jeonbuk Motors and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with K-League giants Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors at the Busan Asiad Stadium in Busan on Thursday to conclude their underwhelming pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are viewed as one of the heavyweights of South Korean top-flight over the last decade or so, lifting five league titles on the bounce between the 2017 and 2021 campaigns.

This season, though, they have put on uncharacteristically disappointing league season as they currently sit in fourth-place in the K-League table, and trail table-toppers Ulsan by a staggering 19 points.

Despite their underwhelming season overall, they will fancy their chances to get a result against a European powerhouse in PSG, who have looked out-of-sorts in their pre-season tour so far.

Of course, global star Kylian Mbappe's exclusion from the travelling party has caught the eyeballs, but a star-studded PSG side haven't made the best of starts under new manager Luis Enrique.

They started their pre-season with a 2-0 win over French side Le Havre, before being held to a goalless draw by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The Parisians then suffered a shock 2-3 defeat against J1 League side Cerezo Osaka in Osaka, Japan, followed by another defeat in their final game in Japan, a 2-1 loss to last season's UEFA Champions League finalists Inter.

Thursday's game will be PSG's final warm-up fixture ahead of their Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on August 12, so they will be keen to end their Asia pre-season tour on a high note with a positive result against Hyundai.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jeonbuk Motors vs PSG kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 am EDT Venue: Busan Asiad Main Stadium

The friendly clash between Jeonbuk Motors and PSG will be played at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on Thursday, August 2, 2023. Kick-off is at 4 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch PSG vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The PSG vs Inter fixture will not be shown live on TV in the US.

Team news & squads

Jeonbuk Motors team news

Jeonbuk fans will be eager to get a first look of the club's new signings Park Jae-yong and Ahn Hyeon-beom, who are likely to make their debuts in this fixture. Both signings have massive boots to fill as they look to replace established names such as Cho Gue-sung and Kim Moon-hwan, who have been sold earlier this summer.

Park arrives from K League 2 outfit FC Anyang, having netted six times this season in South Korean second-tier. Ahn, who is signed from Jeju United, is regarded one of the best right-backs in the division, and recently made his debut for Korea Republic national team.

Head coach Dan Petrescu almost has a full-strength squad at his disposal to pick from, with Brazilian winger Andre Luis the only absence due to an unknown issue.

Moon Seon-min, who is the club's top-scorer this season with six goals, netted his side's consolation goal after coming off the bench against Pohang Steelers last time out and could be rewarded with starting XI berth here.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors possible XI: Kim; Koo, Jeong, Hong, Choi; Han, Amano, Park, Moon; Silva, Gustavo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim, M. Jeong Defenders: Koo, Jeong, Hong, Choi, Petrasek, C. Park, Ahn Midfielders: J.S. Park, Adjei-Boateng, Amano Forwards: Silva, Gustavo, Song, Paik, Lee, J.Y. Park

PSG team news

PSG will be without the services of superstar Kylian Mbappe, who was left out of their pre-season squad as uncertainty continues to mount over his future at the club. The 2022 World Cup finalist looks likely to leave the French capital this summer, with Real Madrid said to be the front-runners to land his signature.

Italian international playmaker Marco Verratti and Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches may also be a doubt for this one. The former has reportedly accepted a three-year deal with Al Hilal, while the latter has been linked with a move to AS Roma.

On the flip side, PSG are said to be closing in on a move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, while former Barca goalkeeper Arnau Tenas has become the club's latest summer recruit as Sergio Rico recovers from his head injury.

Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes are also sidelined, while Neymar was an unused substitute against Inter, but the Brazilian should earn a few minutes tonight as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury picked up last season.

A quick turnaround between the Inter game and this one could result in a raft of changes in Luis Enrique's starting lineup, with South Korean international Lee Kang-in perhaps starting from the get-go in front of home fans.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Kimpembe, Bernat; Ndour, Verratti, Sanches; Lee, Ekitike, Gharbi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier, Mouquet Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Bernat, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Nhaga Midfielders: E. Mbappe, Ugarte, Verratti, Ruiz, Asensio, Pereira, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler, Zaïre-Emery, Lemina Forwards: Neymar, Gharbi, Kang-In Lee, Ndour, Ekitike, Housni

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have never played against each other before. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

