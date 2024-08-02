How to watch today's Japan vs Spain Olympics quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Japan U23 and Spain U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan will aim to maintain their perfect record at the 2024 Summer Olympics when they take on Spain in a quarter-final tie at the Groupama Stadium on Friday.

Go Oiwa's side finished atop Group D after wins against Paraguay, Mali and Israel - scoring a combined of seven goals and conceding none.

On the other hand, La Furia Roja's unbeaten run was snapped with their 2-1 loss to eventual Group C leaders Egypt.

Japan U23 vs Spain U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 am PT / 11 am ET Venue: Groupama Stadium

The 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between Japan U23 and Spain U23 will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, in the Metropolis of Lyon, France.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Friday, August 2, in the United States (US).

How to watch Japan U23 vs Spain U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between Japan U23 and Spain U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Universo and Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Japan U23 team news

Oiwa may think of handing a start to Mao Hosoya ahead of Ryotaro Araki, while otherwise likely to stick with a similar line-up.

Rihito Yamamoto was taken off at half-time in last Friday's 1-0 win over Israel. However, it may have been for tactical reasons and the midfielder is likely to wear the armband against Spain.

Japan U23 possible XI: Kokubo; Nishio, Suzuki, Kimura, Uchino; Yamamoto, Kawasaki; Yamada, Hosoya, Sato; Fujio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kokubo, Nozawa Defenders: Suzuki, Nishio, Sekine, Kimura, Takai, Ohata Midfielders: Kawasaki, Yamamoto, Fujita, Araki, Mito Forwards: Fujio, Saito, Hosoya, Hirakawa, Sato

Spain U23 team news

Spain boss Santi Denia will have the option of utilising Pau Cubarsi at the back once again as the Barcelona man returns from his one-match ban.

Arnau Tenas is likely to reclaim his spot from Alejandro Iturbe in between the sticks, while Alex Baena, Fermin Lopez and Eric Garcia should all see themselves in the XI.

Spain U23 possible XI: Tenas; Sanchez, Cubarsi, Garcia, Miranda; Lopez, Barrios, Baena; Oroz, Ruiz, Gomez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tenas, Garcia Defenders: Pubill, Miranda, Garcia, Cubarsi, Pacheco, Gutierrez Midfielders: Barrios, Turrientes, Baena, Oroz, Bernabe Forwards: Lopez, Ruiz, Lopez, Gomez, Omorodion

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Japan U23 and Spain U23 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 3, 2021 Japan 0-1 AET Spain Olympics July 17, 2021 Japan 1-1 Spain U23 National Team Friendlies July 26, 2012 Spain 0-1 Japan Olympics

