Jamaica vs Honduras: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Nations League match between Jamaica and Honduras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jamaica will take on Honduras in their first Concacaf Nations League group stage fixture on Friday at the Independence Park.

Jamaica had a good run at the Concacaf Gold Cup recently but were ultimately knocked out at the semi-final stage by Mexico with a 3-0 defeat. Honduras couldn't survive their group which also included Qatar, Haiti and eventual champions Mexico.

Both teams had achieved qualification to the Gold Cup by finishing last season's respective Concacaf Nations League groups as runners-up. This time around, the objective for Jamaica would be to go one step further and get into the tournament's finals.

Jamaica vs Honduras kick-off time

Date: September 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 9.10 pm EDT Venue: Independence Park

The game between Jamaica and Honduras will be played at the Independence Park on Friday. Kick-off is at 9.10 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Jamaica vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Jamaica team news

Cory Burke and Michail Antonio have been excluded from the Jamaican team for this period due to minor injuries. Meanwhile, Renaldo Cephas and Tayvon Gray are looking to earn their inaugural caps for the Reggae Boyz.

Jamaica predicted XI: Blake; Brown, Lowe, Pinnock, Bell; Bailey, Lambert, Latibeaudiere, Decordova-Reid; D. Gray, Nicholson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Waite, Boyce-Clarke Defenders: Mariappa, Lowe, Bell, Lembikisa, Pinnock, Bernard, Leigh, Gray Midfielders: Lambert, Decordova-Reid, Johnson, Latibeaudiere, Palmer Forwards: Nicholson, Bailey, Richards, Gray, Cephas

Honduras team news

In his return as the head coach of Honduras, Rueda granted Ricky Zapata and Daniel Carter their debut roles on the national team. David Ruiz, Marlon Licona, and Juergen Garcia are the only selected players for this game who have yet to earn an international cap.

With 62 international caps to his name, Bryan Acosta stands as the most seasoned player chosen for the upcoming match and is expected to play a significant role in the team.

Honduras predicted XI: Menjivar; Nunez, D. Garcia, Maldonado, Najar; Rodriguez, Acosta, Alvarez; Pinto, Palma, Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Menjívar, García, Licona Defenders: García, Santos, Pereira, Martínez, Núñez, Vega, Zapata, Flores, Najar, Maldonado, Álvarez, Flores Midfielders: Mejía, Álvarez, Rodríguez, Pineda, López, Acosta, Rosales, Ruiz Forwards: Pinto, Benguché, Carter, Lozano, Chirinos, Palma

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2022 Jamaica 2 - 1 Honduras World Cup qualifier October 2021 Honduras 0 - 2 Jamaica World Cup qualifier June 2019 Jamaica 3 - 2 Honduras Gold Cup February 2017 Honduras 0 - 1 Jamaica Friendly October 2013 Jamaica 2 - 2 Honduras World Cup qualifier

