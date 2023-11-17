Jamaica vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Nations League match between Jamaica and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jamaica will take on Canada in the first-leg match of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final at the Independence Park on Friday.

Canada will be confident of a good performance away from home. They won three out of their four group-stage fixtures and progressed as league leaders. However, they lost to the United States on penalties in the quarter-final of the Gold Cup recently and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat.

Jamaica only managed one win in their group which had Mexico and Suriname. They qualified second behind the Mexicans and will be hoping to put up a strong challenge at home in the quarter-final. They are unbeaten since their Gold Cup semi-final loss to Mexico.

everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jamaica vs Canada kick-off time

Date: November 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET Venue: Independence Park

The game between Jamaica and Canada will be played at the Independence Park on Friday. Kick-off is at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Jamaica vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Jamaica team news

Heimir Hallgrimsson has implemented significant changes to his Jamaican squad recently, retaining only Greg Leigh, Di'Shon Bernard, Demarai Gray, and Joel Latibeaudiere in the starting lineup.

A notable absence for the Reggae Boyz will be Michail Antonio, with the West Ham striker starting on the bench in the team's previous two matches across all competitions.

Jamaica predicted XI: Blake; Brown, Lowe, Bernard, Leigh; Latibeaudiere, Johnson, Decordova-Reid; Bailey, Nicholson, D. Gray.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Knight, White Defenders: Pinnock, Lowe, Hector, Lembikisa, Gray, Leigh, Brown, Bell, Bernard Midfielders: Dr Cordova-Reid, Jhonson, Latibeaudiere, Russel, Anderson, Phillips Forwards: Williams, Bailey, Antonio, Nicholson, Gray, Stewart.

Canada team news

Maxime Crepeau, who missed the previous World Cup due to a broken leg, has earned his first call-up for Canada in well over a year. Luc de Fougerolles is the only player selected for this squad without an international cap.

Canada predicted XI: Borjan; Johnston, Cornelius, Miller; Laryea, Eustaquio, Osorio, Davies; Kone; David, Larin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Borjan, Crepeau, St. Clair Defenders: Adekugbe, Cornelius, Davies, de Fougerolles, Johnston, Laryea, Miller, Vitoria Midfielders: Ahmed, Eustáquio, Kaye, Koné, Osorio, Piette Forwards: Buchanan, Cavallini, David, Hoilett, Larin, Millar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2022 Canada 4 - 0 Jamaica World Cup qualifiers October 2021 Jamaica 0 - 0 Canada World Cup qualifiers September 2017 Canada 2 - 0 Jamaica Friendly July 2017 Jamaica 2 - 1 Canada Concacaf Gold Cup July 2015 Jamaica 1 - 0 Canada Concacaf Gold Cup

