How to watch Jacksonville vs Kennesaw State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Kennesaw State Owls and Jacksonville State Gamecocks square off Friday at AmFirst Stadium with the Conference USA title on the line.

Kennesaw State’s season started on shaky ground with back-to-back defeats—first a tight battle with Wake Forest, then a lopsided loss to Indiana. But once the Owls found their groove, they took off. They ripped through a stretch of victories over Merrimack, Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, FIU, UTEP and New Mexico State before stumbling again against Jacksonville State. Since that setback, Kennesaw State has bounced right back, stacking wins over Missouri State and Liberty to cap the regular season at 9-3.

Jacksonville State’s path has been a bit more uneven. The Gamecocks slogged through a 2-3 start, suffering defeats against UCF, Georgia Southern and Southern Miss. Then everything clicked. They tore off a run of wins against Sam Houston, Delaware, Middle Tennessee, UTEP and Kennesaw State. A slip against FIU briefly halted their momentum, but they closed strong by knocking off Western Kentucky and securing an 8-4 finish.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Jacksonville vs Kennesaw State NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Jacksonville vs Kennesaw State: Date and kick-off time

The Gamecocks will take on the Owls in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, AL.

Date Friday, December 5, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue AmFirst Stadium Location Jacksonville, AL

How to watch Jacksonville vs Kennesaw State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

CBSSN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Jacksonville vs Kennesaw State news & key players

Jacksonville State Gamecocks team news

For Jacksonville State, quarterback Caden Creel guided the offense with 1,245 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and only three picks. But the real engine of the Gamecocks’ attack was Cam Cook, who bulldozed his way to 1,588 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Creel chipped in too, adding 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns to make the ground game even tougher to contain.

Deondre Johnson led the receiving corps with 564 yards and six touchdown grabs, while linebacker Walker O’Steen topped the defensive stat sheet with 69 tackles. Jacksonville State’s defense proved opportunistic all year, logging 21 sacks and an impressive dozen interceptions.

Wideout Brock Rechsteiner, who has tallied 33 catches for 356 yards, enters the championship matchup listed as questionable with an undisclosed issue.

Kennesaw State Owls team news

Kennesaw State’s offense has been steered by quarterback Amari Odom, who wrapped up the regular season with 2,139 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He saved one of his best outings for last, tossing four touchdown passes in the finale against Liberty. On the ground, Coleman Bennett paced the rushing attack with 634 yards and three scores, while Odom added another dimension with seven rushing touchdowns of his own.

Gabriel Benyard has been the go-to threat through the air, hauling in 877 yards’ worth of passes and finding the end zone nine times. Defensively, linebacker Baron Hopson was everywhere—racking up a massive 120 tackles, a full 53 more than anyone else on the roster. As a unit, the Owls’ defense posted 29 sacks and snagged seven interceptions to close out the regular season.