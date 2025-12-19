How to watch Jackson State vs Norfolk State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Jackson State Tigers (1–10) return home to the Gateway Center on Friday to take on the Norfolk State Spartans (4–7) in a matchup of two teams looking to steady the ship.

Norfolk State enters the contest coming off a tough road loss to Baylor, falling 97–67 in their most recent outing. The Spartans struggled to find any rhythm offensively, shooting just 38.3 per cent from the floor while connecting on only three of their 12 attempts from beyond the arc. That performance dropped them to 4–7 on the season as they continue searching for consistency.

Jackson State’s season has been even more of an uphill climb. The Tigers are 1–9 after getting overwhelmed by Northwestern in a 93–53 defeat in their last game. Offense has been hard to come by for Jackson State, and the young squad is still trying to piece things together as it works through a challenging nonconference slate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Jackson State vs Norfolk State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Jackson State vs Norfolk State: Date and kick-off time

The Spartans will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at the Gateway Center in College Park, GA.

Date Friday, December 19, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Location College Park, GA

How to watch Jackson State vs Norfolk State on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Jackson State vs Norfolk State news & key players

Jackson State Spartans team news

Jackson State Tigers have struggled mightily to find any rhythm on offense. They’re scoring just 58 points per game and shooting a rough 35% from the floor, numbers that place them among the least productive units in the country. Things haven’t been any better defensively, as the Tigers are giving up 90 points per game through their first 10 outings. Daeshun Ruffin has carried much of the scoring load, averaging 14.9 points and three assists, with Jayme Mitchell Jr. chipping in 12.4 points per game. Dorian McMillan rounds out the core contributors, posting 10.2 points and a team-best 3.9 rebounds per night.

Norfolk State Tigers team news

Norfolk State’s offense has been fairly up-and-down this season, putting up 77.5 points per night while shooting a solid 47% from the field. The bigger concern has come on the defensive end, where the Spartans are surrendering 72.7 points per game overall and a bloated 84.5 points across their last four losses. Anthony McComb III has been the steady presence for Norfolk State Spartans, leading the way with 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest. Elijah Jamison follows closely behind, averaging 14.5 points while also pacing the team with 3.5 assists, and Devon Ellis adds another 10.9 points per game in just under 26 minutes of action.