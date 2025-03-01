How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings, including how to watch and team news.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are hosting the Detroit Red Wings to start a thrilling NHL game on March 1, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. Columbus just defeated Detroit 5-2, with James van Riemsdyk scoring two goals in the game.

The Blue Jackets have an outstanding 19-6-4 record at home and a 29-22-8 record overall. They have a 25-8-4 record when they score three goals or more, showing their dominance in these situations.

The Red Wings, meanwhile, come in with a 14-10-3 road record and a 30-23-6 overall record. Detroit, who has a 24-7-3 record in games in which they score three goals or more, is just like Columbus at scoring goals.

The two sides will meet for the third game of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game, plus plenty more.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Columbus Blue Jackets will square off against the Detroit Red Wings in a highly anticipated NHL game on March 1, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Date March 1, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Ohio Stadium Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings team news

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Dmitri Voronkov has produced five assists in his previous ten games.

Zachary Werenski has 18 goals and set up 44 assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Cole Sillinger Upper body injury Day-to-Day Erik Gudbranson Shoulder injury Out

Detroit Red Wings team news

Alex DeBrincat has scored seven goals and provided six assists in his previous ten games.

Lucas Raymond has scored 22 goals and provided 41 assists.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jeff Petry Undisclosed Out Michael Rasmussen Upper body injury Out

Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

The Red Wings have dominated their last five matches, winning four of them before the Blue Jackets' most recent 5-2 triumph on February 28, 2025. Detroit's triumphs have frequently come in close games, such as two 5-4 wins and a 4-3 outcome, demonstrating their propensity to defeat Columbus in tight contests. But given their outstanding home record and recent dominating performance, the Blue Jackets may be turning the tide. Columbus has a great chance of winning again if they can duplicate their offensive potency while keeping their defensive framework intact. Detroit, on the other hand, will be keen to recover and will depend on important playmakers like Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond to get past Columbus's defense. Since both teams have performed well in similar situations, expect a close matchup where scoring three goals or more could be the difference between winning and losing.

Date Results Feb 28, 2025 Blue Jackets 5-2 Red Wings Jan 03, 2025 Red Wings 5-4 Blue Jackets Mar 20, 2024 Red Wings 4-3 Blue Jackets Nov 11, 2023 Red Wings 5-4 Blue Jackets Oct 17, 2023 Red Wings 4-0 Blue Jackets

