How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Columbus Blue Jackets are hosting the Detroit Red Wings to start a thrilling NHL game on March 1, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. Columbus just defeated Detroit 5-2, with James van Riemsdyk scoring two goals in the game.
The Blue Jackets have an outstanding 19-6-4 record at home and a 29-22-8 record overall. They have a 25-8-4 record when they score three goals or more, showing their dominance in these situations.
The Red Wings, meanwhile, come in with a 14-10-3 road record and a 30-23-6 overall record. Detroit, who has a 24-7-3 record in games in which they score three goals or more, is just like Columbus at scoring goals.
The two sides will meet for the third game of the season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game, plus plenty more.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time
The Columbus Blue Jackets will square off against the Detroit Red Wings in a highly anticipated NHL game on March 1, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Date
March 1, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT
Venue
Ohio Stadium
Location
Columbus, Ohio
How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings team news
Columbus Blue Jackets team news
Dmitri Voronkov has produced five assists in his previous ten games.
Zachary Werenski has 18 goals and set up 44 assists.
Columbus Blue Jackets injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Cole Sillinger
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Erik Gudbranson
Shoulder injury
Out
Detroit Red Wings team news
Alex DeBrincat has scored seven goals and provided six assists in his previous ten games.
Lucas Raymond has scored 22 goals and provided 41 assists.
Detroit Red Wings injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jeff Petry
Undisclosed
Out
Michael Rasmussen
Upper body injury
Out
Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record
The Red Wings have dominated their last five matches, winning four of them before the Blue Jackets' most recent 5-2 triumph on February 28, 2025. Detroit's triumphs have frequently come in close games, such as two 5-4 wins and a 4-3 outcome, demonstrating their propensity to defeat Columbus in tight contests. But given their outstanding home record and recent dominating performance, the Blue Jackets may be turning the tide. Columbus has a great chance of winning again if they can duplicate their offensive potency while keeping their defensive framework intact. Detroit, on the other hand, will be keen to recover and will depend on important playmakers like Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond to get past Columbus's defense. Since both teams have performed well in similar situations, expect a close matchup where scoring three goals or more could be the difference between winning and losing.
Date
Results
Feb 28, 2025
Blue Jackets 5-2 Red Wings
Jan 03, 2025
Red Wings 5-4 Blue Jackets
Mar 20, 2024
Red Wings 4-3 Blue Jackets
Nov 11, 2023
Red Wings 5-4 Blue Jackets
Oct 17, 2023
Red Wings 4-0 Blue Jackets