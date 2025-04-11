How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Washington Capitals to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on April 12, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT.

The Blue Jackets rank 22nd in the league with a power play of 19.2%, while the Capitals rank 14th with a superior power play of 23.1%.

On defense, Columbus performs inadequately, finishing 25th with a penalty killing success percentage of only 76%, whereas Washington is quite remarkable, ranking 6th overall with an 81.5% accuracy rate.

Additionally, the Capitals have a little edge in the face-off circle, taking 50.2% of their draws (15th), while the Blue Jackets are in last place with 47.9% (25th).

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Washington Capitals in an exciting NHL battle on April 12, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date April 12, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue Nationwide Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Washington Capitals team news

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Elvis Merzlikins has a 26-21-5 record, a .892 save percentage, a 3.18 goals-against average, and one shutout.

Daniil Tarasov has been recording a 7-10-2 record with a .881 SV%, a 3.54 GAA, and one shutout.

Zach Werenski has tallied an incredible 75 points with 20 goals and 55 assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Elvis Merzlikins Undisclosed Day-to-Day Kevin Labanc Upper body injury Out for Season

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren has been going 18-13-3 with a .896 save percentage, a 2.71 GAA, and a shutout.

Dylan Strome has scored 25 goals and provided 51 assists for 76 points this season.

Alex Ovechkin has earned 42 goals, 13 on the power play, and 225 shots on goal.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Thompson Upper body injury Day-to-Day Aliaksei Protas Foot injury Out

Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The Capitals have outscored the Blue Jackets in the last five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them, including three close games with just one goal and a resounding 7-2 thumping on November 3, 2024. On September 28, 2024, the Blue Jackets shocked the Capitals 8–4 in an offensive explosion, their only victory. Since then, they have had difficulty reproducing their performance. The Capitals are more likely to keep their lead in the forthcoming game since Washington often defeats Columbus in close games and has superior special teams and goalie depth.

Date Results Dec 13, 2024 Capitals 2-1 Blue Jackets Nov 03, 2024 Capitals 7-2 Blue Jackets Oct 01, 2024 Capitals 3-2 Blue Jackets Sep 28, 2024 Blue Jackets 8-4 Capitals Dec 22, 2023 Capitals 3-2 Blue Jackets

