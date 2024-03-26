Ivory Coast vs Uruguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Ivory Coast and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Africa Cup of Nations champions Ivory Coast will take on Uruguay in an international friendly at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday.

Les Elephants have an upcoming set of CAF World Cup 2026 qualification games lined up in June, while La Celeste are preparing themselves for the upcoming 2024 Copa America.

Ivory Coast vs Uruguay kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET Venue: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

The international friendly match between Ivory Coast and Uruguay will be played at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT on Tuesday, March 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly match between Ivory Coast and Uruguay is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz PPV.

Team news & squads

Ivory Coast team news

Borussia Dortmund attacker Sebastien Haller is sidelined with an ankle injury, while right-back Serge Aurier is out due to a back injury.

Fiorentina's Christian Kouame has not been called up to the squad, whereas Max Gradel retired from international football after the friendly against Benin at the weekend.

Ivory Coast possible XI: Y. Fofana; Singo, Boly, Diomande, Ismael; Seri, Kessie; Pepe, Boga, Adingra, Krasso

Position Players Goalkeepers: Y. Fofana, Ayayi, Sangare Defenders: Konan, Kossounou, Boly, Singo, Ndicka, Diomande, Agbadou, Diallo, Doue Midfielders: Kessie, Seri, Sangare, S. Fofana, Lazare, Doumbia Forwards: Pepe, Boga, Krasso, Konate, Diakite, Adingra, Bamba

Uruguay team news

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has withdrawn from Uruguay's upcoming friendlies due to a hamstring issue picked up in Liverpool's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Apart from Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez being ruled out through injury, Barcelona's Ronald Araujo and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde are not unavailable for selection here.

Uruguay possible XI: Mele; Varela, Mendez, Marichal, Olaza; Ugarte, Zalazar, Vecino; Canobbio, Torres, L. Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: R. Rodriguez, Israel, Mele Defenders: Mendez, Caceres, Varela, Olivera, Vina, Marichal, Olaza Midfielders: Vecino, Bentancur, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Ugarte, Zalazar, Fonseca, De la Cruz Forwards: Vinas, Conobbio, B. Rodriguez, L. Rodriguez, Torres, Laquintana, Pellistri

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Ivory Coast and Uruguay face each other across all competitions.

