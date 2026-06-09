How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador will kick off on 14 Jun 2026 at 19:00 EST and 23:00 GMT.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: Match context

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador in World Cup Group E is a fascinating opening clash between two defensively disciplined sides. They'll meet in Pennsylvania.

Who are the Ivory Coast's coach and key players?

Emerse Faé took over full-time following their chaotic 2023 AFCON triumph and turned the Ivorian side into a more defensively reliable outfit. Faé moved towards a more disciplined, defensive shape, with central defender Evan Ndicka a key pillar. Ahead of him in midfield, Seko Fofana and skipper Franck Kessie provide dynamism, energy and leadership. Amad Diallo and Simon Adingra will provide flair and directness in wide attacking areas.

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Who are Ecuador's coach and key players?

Like the Ivory Coast, Ecuador's newfound strength is its defensive shape. PSG star Pacho and Arsenal's Piero Hincapie, two men who met in the Champions League final, form the basis of Argentinian manager Sebastián Beccacece's back four. He took charge in 2024 and is known for his high-pressing tactical style and energetic antics on the sidelines. Under Beccacece, Ecuador looks to hog possession of the ball and adopt a miserly approach at the back. In Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, Ecuador has a world-class box-to-box midfield talisman.

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Ivory Coast 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Rizespor), Mohamed Kone (Charleroi), Alban Lafont (Panathinaikos).

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Christopher Operi (Istanbul Basaksehir), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting), Guela Doue (Racing Strasbourg), Ghislain Konan (Gil Vicente), Odilon Kossonou (Atalanta), Evan Ndicka (AS Roma), Wilfried Singo (Galatasaray).

Midfielders: Seko Fofana (Stade Rennais), Parfait Guiagon (Charleroi), Franck Kessie (Al Ahli), Christ Oulai (Trabzonspor), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Jean-Michael Seri (NK Maribor).

Forwards: Simon Adingra (AS Monaco), Ange-Yoan Bonny (Inter Milan), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Oumar Diakite (Cercle Brugge), Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig), Evann Guessand (Aston Villa), Nicolas Pepe (Villarreal), Bazoumana Toure (Hoffenheim), Elye Wahi (Nice).

Ivory Coast's Road to the World Cup

Côte d'Ivoire completed a historic and dominant qualifying campaign in CAF Group F to secure their automatic ticket to the 2026 World Cup, marking their return after a 12-year absence. Led by manager Emerse Faé and riding the high of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory, they didn't concede a single goal in 10 qualifiers.

Ecuador 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez (Huracan), Moises Ramirez (Kifisia), Gonzalo Valle (LDU Quito).

Defenders: Piero Hincapie (Arsenal), Willian Pacho (Paris St-Germain), Pervis Estupinan (AC Milan), Felix Torres (Internacional), Joel Ordonez (Club Brugge), Jackson Porozo (Tijuana), Angelo Preciado (Atletico Mineiro).

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Alan Franco (Atletico Mineiro), Kendry Paez (River Plate, on loan from Chelsea), Pedro Vite (UNAM), Jordy Alcivar (Independiente del Valle), Denil Castillo (Midtjylland), Yaimar Medina (Genk).

Forwards: Enner Valencia (Pachuca), Kevin Rodriguez (Union Saint-Gilloise), Jordy Caicedo (Huracan), Nilson Angulo (Sunderland), Anthony Valencia (Antwerp), Jeremy Arevalo (Stuttgart).

Ecuador's Road to the World Cup

The story of Ecuador's campaign was their solid backline. Conceding just five times in 18 matches is an impressive feat in the notoriously difficult CONMEBOL qualifying region, where they finished second behind defending World Champs, Argentina. In fact, they spent fewer than 100 minutes trailing across the aforementioned 18 outings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador today

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Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ivory Coast are managed by Emerse Fae for this World Cup campaign. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the squad ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Ecuador head into the match under the guidance of Sebastián Beccacece. As with their opponents, no injury or suspension details have been confirmed at this stage, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ivory Coast arrive at the World Cup in strong form, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over France on June 4, a result that included goals from Doue and Diallo. They also beat Scotland 1-0 and thrashed South Korea 4-0 in earlier friendlies, scoring five goals across those two games. Their only defeat in the run came against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, losing 3-2 in January.

Ecuador have won three of their last five matches, drawing the other two. La Tri beat Guatemala 3-0 on June 7 in their final warm-up game and followed a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in May. They drew 1-1 with both the Netherlands and Morocco in March. Across the five matches, Ecuador have scored nine goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Ivory Coast and Ecuador is available in the current dataset. This fixture will be the first meeting between the two nations at the FIFA World Cup.

Standings

In Group E, Ecuador currently sit second in the standings, while Ivory Coast are placed fourth ahead of their opening fixtures.