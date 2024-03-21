Italy vs Venezuela: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Italy and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news

Italy will take on Venezuela in an international friendly fixture at the Chase Stadium on Thursday.

Italy ended their group stage of the Euro qualifiers in second place, six points behind leaders England. Venezuela will treat this as an opportunity to prepare for the Copa America which is also taking place in June, alongside the Euros.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy vs Venezuela kick-off time

Date: March 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 5pm ET Venue: Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Italy vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX Deportes in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

Captain Gianluigi Donnarumma is the most experienced member of Italy's squad this week, with 60 caps to his name. However, Atalanta BC goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi and Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario are among the several players eager to earn their first senior start on Thursday.

Hellas Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho has also received a maiden call-up but familiar faces such as Ciro Immobile, Gianluca Scamacca, Domenico Berardi, and Francesco Acerbi have not made the trip to Florida.

Italy predicted XI: Donnarumma; Scalvini, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Udogie; Pellegrini, Chiesa; Raspadori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Donnarumma, Meret, Vicario Defenders: Bastoni, Bellanova, Buongiorna, Cambiaso, Darmian, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Scalvini, Udogie Midfielders: Barella, Bonaventura, Folorunsho, Frattesi, Jorginho, Locatelli, Pellegrini Forwards: Chiesa, Lucca, Orsolini, Raspadori, Retegui, Zaccagni, Zaniolo

Venezuela team news

Venezuela are missing both Yeferson Soteldo and Girona's Yangel Herrera. Nonetheless, their all-time leading scorer Salomon Rondon is available to lead the line.

They will be hoping to get much-needed minutes under their belt as they prepare for the Copa America in June.

Venezuela predicted XI: Romo; Gonzalez, Osorio, Angel, Navarro; Savarino, Casseres, Rincon, Murillo; Machis, Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romo, Baroja, Graterol, Contreras Defenders: González, Ángel, Osorio, Ferraresi, Makoun, Navarro, Aramburu, Quintero, Rivas, Vivas Midfielders: Rincón, Otero, Machís, Murillo, Savarino, Martínez, Cásseres, Castillo, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, Bueno, Lacava, Ortega Forwards: Rondón, Córdova, Hurtado, Cádiz, Bolívar

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Italy and Venezuela.

Useful links