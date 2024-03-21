Italy vs Venezuela: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Italy will take on Venezuela in an international friendly fixture at the Chase Stadium on Thursday.
Italy ended their group stage of the Euro qualifiers in second place, six points behind leaders England. Venezuela will treat this as an opportunity to prepare for the Copa America which is also taking place in June, alongside the Euros.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Italy vs Venezuela kick-off time
|Date:
|March 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5pm ET
|Venue:
|Chase Stadium
The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Italy vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX Deportes in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Italy team news
Captain Gianluigi Donnarumma is the most experienced member of Italy's squad this week, with 60 caps to his name. However, Atalanta BC goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi and Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario are among the several players eager to earn their first senior start on Thursday.
Hellas Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho has also received a maiden call-up but familiar faces such as Ciro Immobile, Gianluca Scamacca, Domenico Berardi, and Francesco Acerbi have not made the trip to Florida.
Italy predicted XI: Donnarumma; Scalvini, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Udogie; Pellegrini, Chiesa; Raspadori
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Carnesecchi, Donnarumma, Meret, Vicario
|Defenders:
|Bastoni, Bellanova, Buongiorna, Cambiaso, Darmian, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Scalvini, Udogie
|Midfielders:
|Barella, Bonaventura, Folorunsho, Frattesi, Jorginho, Locatelli, Pellegrini
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Lucca, Orsolini, Raspadori, Retegui, Zaccagni, Zaniolo
Venezuela team news
Venezuela are missing both Yeferson Soteldo and Girona's Yangel Herrera. Nonetheless, their all-time leading scorer Salomon Rondon is available to lead the line.
They will be hoping to get much-needed minutes under their belt as they prepare for the Copa America in June.
Venezuela predicted XI: Romo; Gonzalez, Osorio, Angel, Navarro; Savarino, Casseres, Rincon, Murillo; Machis, Rondon
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Romo, Baroja, Graterol, Contreras
|Defenders:
|González, Ángel, Osorio, Ferraresi, Makoun, Navarro, Aramburu, Quintero, Rivas, Vivas
|Midfielders:
|Rincón, Otero, Machís, Murillo, Savarino, Martínez, Cásseres, Castillo, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, Bueno, Lacava, Ortega
|Forwards:
|Rondón, Córdova, Hurtado, Cádiz, Bolívar
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Italy and Venezuela.