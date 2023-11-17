This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Italy vs North Macedonia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
team-logo
Stadio Olimpico
team-logo
Watch on Fubo
MP_Stephan El Shaarawy_Italy vs Nikola Serafimov_North Macedonia(C)Getty Images
UEFA European Championship QualifiersItalyItaly vs North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Italy and N. Macedonia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy will be desperate for a win when they take on North Macedonia in the Euro qualifiers at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday. Italy are third in Group C behind leaders England and second-placed Ukraine.

Italy can equal Ukraine's tally of 13 points with a win against North Macedonia as this is their game in hand over the team in second place. It shouldn't be too difficult against Friday's opponents who have managed to win just one out of their last five fixtures in official competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy vs North Macedonia kick-off time

Date:November 17, 2023
Kick-off time:2.45pm ET
Venue:Stadio Olimpico

The game between Italy and North Macedonia will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Italy vs North Macedonia online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on Fubo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

At the 30-minute mark at Wembley, Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo received his third booking in Group C, and that means he is suspended for Friday's match.

Since announcing the squad, Luciano Spalletti has faced additional setbacks, losing Rafael Toloi, Alex Meret, Manuel Locatelli, Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Calabria to injuries.

Italy predicted XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Acerbi, Mancini, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho, Frattesi; Berardi, Scamacca, Chiesa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Donnarumma, Meret, Provedel
Defenders:Acerbi, Mancini, Buongiorno, Di Lorenzo, Darmian, Gatti, Dimarco, Cambiaso
Midfielders:Barella, Bonaventura, Cristante, Frattesi, Jorginho, Colpani
Forwards:Berardi, Chiesa, Kean, Raspadori, Scamacca, Politano, Zaniolo, El Shaarawy

North Macedonia team news

North Macedonia captain Stefan Ristovski has been absent from the squad since June due to a disagreement with head coach Blagoja Milevski.

Valon Ethemi and Ljupcho Doriev, present in last month's squad, have not been included this time around.

North Macedonia predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Manev, Musliu, Serafimov; Ashkovski, Ademi, Atanasov, Alioski; Bardhi, Elmas; Trajkovski

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Iliev, Dimitrievski, Naumovski, Aleksovski, Shiskovski
Defenders:Ristevski, Bejtulai, Zajkov, Musliu, Velkovski, Serafimov
Midfielders:Todoroski, Ashkovski, Elmas, Alioski, Grozdanovski, Bardhi, Churlinov, Atanasov, Ethemi, Elezi, Nikolov, Dimoski, Babunski, Spirovski, Fazlagić, Miovski
Forwards:Trajkovski, Doriev, D. Babunski

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
September 10, 2023North Macedonia 1 - 1 ItalyEuro Qualifiers
March 25, 2022Italy 0 - 1 North MacedoniaWorld Cup Qualifiers
October 7, 2017Italy 1 - 1 North MacedoniaWorld Cup Qualifiers
October 10, 2016North Macedonia 2 - 3 ItalyWorld Cup Qualifiers

Useful links