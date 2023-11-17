Italy vs North Macedonia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Italy and N. Macedonia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy will be desperate for a win when they take on North Macedonia in the Euro qualifiers at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday. Italy are third in Group C behind leaders England and second-placed Ukraine.

Italy can equal Ukraine's tally of 13 points with a win against North Macedonia as this is their game in hand over the team in second place. It shouldn't be too difficult against Friday's opponents who have managed to win just one out of their last five fixtures in official competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy vs North Macedonia kick-off time

Date: November 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm ET Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The game between Italy and North Macedonia will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Italy vs North Macedonia online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fubo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

At the 30-minute mark at Wembley, Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo received his third booking in Group C, and that means he is suspended for Friday's match.

Since announcing the squad, Luciano Spalletti has faced additional setbacks, losing Rafael Toloi, Alex Meret, Manuel Locatelli, Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Calabria to injuries.

Italy predicted XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Acerbi, Mancini, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho, Frattesi; Berardi, Scamacca, Chiesa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Meret, Provedel Defenders: Acerbi, Mancini, Buongiorno, Di Lorenzo, Darmian, Gatti, Dimarco, Cambiaso Midfielders: Barella, Bonaventura, Cristante, Frattesi, Jorginho, Colpani Forwards: Berardi, Chiesa, Kean, Raspadori, Scamacca, Politano, Zaniolo, El Shaarawy

North Macedonia team news

North Macedonia captain Stefan Ristovski has been absent from the squad since June due to a disagreement with head coach Blagoja Milevski.

Valon Ethemi and Ljupcho Doriev, present in last month's squad, have not been included this time around.

North Macedonia predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Manev, Musliu, Serafimov; Ashkovski, Ademi, Atanasov, Alioski; Bardhi, Elmas; Trajkovski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Iliev, Dimitrievski, Naumovski, Aleksovski, Shiskovski Defenders: Ristevski, Bejtulai, Zajkov, Musliu, Velkovski, Serafimov Midfielders: Todoroski, Ashkovski, Elmas, Alioski, Grozdanovski, Bardhi, Churlinov, Atanasov, Ethemi, Elezi, Nikolov, Dimoski, Babunski, Spirovski, Fazlagić, Miovski Forwards: Trajkovski, Doriev, D. Babunski

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 10, 2023 North Macedonia 1 - 1 Italy Euro Qualifiers March 25, 2022 Italy 0 - 1 North Macedonia World Cup Qualifiers October 7, 2017 Italy 1 - 1 North Macedonia World Cup Qualifiers October 10, 2016 North Macedonia 2 - 3 Italy World Cup Qualifiers

