Istiklol vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al Nassr will take on Istiklol in the final Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday at the Central Republican Stadium. Nassr are comfortably ahead at the top of the group table with 13 points from five matches. Istiklol are at the bottom after going winless in their five group games.

After an eight-match winning run, Nassr have had a defeat and a draw in their last two matches. They will be looking to quickly bounce back and get back on the winning track. On the other hand, Istiklol were on an six-game winless run up until their most recent outing against Kuktosh which they won 4-1.

Istiklol vs Nassr kick-off time

Date: December 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 11am ET Venue: Central Republican Stadium

The match between Al Nassr and Istiklol will be played at the Central Republican Stadium. Kick-off will be at 11am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Istiklol vs Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

Istiklol vs Al Nassr will be shown live on Paramount+ for fans in the US. Highlights of the game can be viewed on the platform as well. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Istiklol team news

Istiklol have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their final group fixture against Al Nassr. Sejin Sebai scored the only goal in his team's 3-1 loss to Nassr away from home and will be hoping to score again, this time at home.

Istiklol predicted XI: Yatimov; Dzhalilov, Novoselec, Gogoua; Kartashyan, Davlatmir, Beganović, Pandzhshanbe; Dzhalilov, Sebai; Kamolov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yatimov, Juraev, Khasanov Defenders: Davlatmir, Kartashyan, Kurbonov, Sattorov, Shonazarov, Nasrullozoda, Moghtadaei, Karomatullozoda, Gogoua, Nazarov, Novoselec Midfielders: Beganović, Okoro, Dzhalilov, Kamolov, Panjshanbe, Bakhrizoda, Sulaymonov, Ayni Forwards: Mabatshoev, Sebai, Dzhalilov, Dzhalilov

Nassr team news

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to see out the full 90 minutes in the last AFC Champions League game, due to a neck injury. He will be unavailable for this clash.

Nawaf Al-Aqidi will continue to deputise for injured goalkeeper David Ospina.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Alaqidi; Al-Boushal, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana, Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Al Nassr 3-1 Istiklol AFC Champions League

