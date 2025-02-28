How to watch New York Islanders vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Islanders and the Nashville Predators, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NHL game between the New York Islanders and the Nashville Predators will take place on March 1, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT. The Nashville Predators are hoping to end a four-game losing run.

The Islanders are 13-13-2 at home and have an overall record of 26-25-7. They have a 23-8-4 record when scoring three goals or more, proving their strength in offensive production.

The Predators, on the other hand, have a 6-18-4 road record and are 21-30-7 overall. With a 7-15-2 record in encounters where the opposition logs fewer penalty minutes, they have also struggled when their opponents maintain discipline.

The two teams will meet for the first time this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Islanders vs Nashville Predators NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Islanders vs Nashville Predators: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Islanders and the Nashville Predators will face off against each other in an epic NHL battle on March 1, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Date March 1, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Nashville Predators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

New York Islanders vs Nashville Predators team news

New York Islanders team news

Kyle Palmieri has six goals and an assist in his previous ten games for the Islanders.

Anders Lee has 24 goals and 18 assists.

New York Islanders injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mathew Barzal Kneecap injury Out Mike Reilly Heart injury Out

Nashville Predators team news

Thomas Novak has scored five goals in his previous ten games.

Filip Forsberg leads his team with 22 goals and 32 assists.

Nashville Predators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mark Jankowski Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jeremy Lauzon Lower body injury Out

New York Islanders and Nashville Predators head-to-head record

Nashville has won four of the last five matches between the Islanders and Predators, while New York won the most recent one on April 7, 2024, with a 2-0 shutout. In previous seasons, the Predators have defeated the Islanders, winning games in a row from 2021 to the beginning of 2024, including a resounding 5-4 triumph in November 2022. But based on their most recent victory over Nashville, the Islanders appear to have stiffened their defense. New York might have the advantage if they can start scoring goals early on, considering the Predators' difficulties away from home and the Islanders' propensity to win when getting three or more goals. But Nashville might take back control of this game if Thomas Novak and Filip Forsberg can find gaps.

Date Results Apr 07, 2024 Islanders 2-0 Predators Jan 14, 2024 Predators 3-1 Islanders Dec 03, 2022 Predators 4-1 Islanders Nov 18, 2022 Predators 5-4 Islanders Dec 10, 2021 Predators 4-3 Islanders

